WATCH: Former Burnley, Accrington Stanley and Bradford City star nets Irish League 'Goal of the Season' contender in Portadown's triumph over Larne
The former Burnley, Accrington Stanley and Bradford City playmaker arrived at Shamrock Park from the Glens this summer and while his performances have helped Currie’s men enjoy a solid return to life in the top-flight, Ports fans will hope his breathtaking stunner on Sunday afternoon will truly kickstart something special in County Armagh.
With the score tied at 1-1 heading into the final few minutes against Larne, who were coming off a heavy 4-1 Conference League defeat to League of Ireland outfit Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park, McCartan picked the ball up 10 yards inside his own half and having spotted opposition goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson off his line, unleashed an audacious lob.
Scottish shot-stopper Ferguson backtracked quickly but couldn’t prevent the effort from distance sailing into the net – a moment which brought Shamrock Park to its collective feet and will live long in the memory for all in attendance.
It’s unlikely a better goal will be scored in the Irish League this season, especially considering the circumstances with Portadown beating Larne for only the second time since 2017.
When announcing McCartan’s arrival in May, boss Currie promised the club’s supporters they’ll “love this guy” and the 30-year-old has certainly delivered.
“We’re delighted to get Shay to our club,” Currie told the club’s website at the time. “I saw Shay first at close quarters when I was manager of Carrick Rangers and to me I saw the best player in his position in the league.
"I’m sure he’ll admit his move to Glentoran didn’t work out the way he would of hoped but to me he’s coming into his prime years and we have a wonderful opportunity to get him back to his very best which excites all of us.
“Massive thank you to our board as Shay was in demand but we were able to convince him of our ambitions. Our supporters will love this guy, that I have no doubt about.”
