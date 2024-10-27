Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shay McCartan’s first Premiership goal since joining Portadown was certainly worth the wait as the ex-Glentoran ace’s stunning moment of magic helped Niall Currie’s side secure a 2-1 comeback win over defending champions Larne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Burnley, Accrington Stanley and Bradford City playmaker arrived at Shamrock Park from the Glens this summer and while his performances have helped Currie’s men enjoy a solid return to life in the top-flight, Ports fans will hope his breathtaking stunner on Sunday afternoon will truly kickstart something special in County Armagh.

With the score tied at 1-1 heading into the final few minutes against Larne, who were coming off a heavy 4-1 Conference League defeat to League of Ireland outfit Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park, McCartan picked the ball up 10 yards inside his own half and having spotted opposition goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson off his line, unleashed an audacious lob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish shot-stopper Ferguson backtracked quickly but couldn’t prevent the effort from distance sailing into the net – a moment which brought Shamrock Park to its collective feet and will live long in the memory for all in attendance.

It’s unlikely a better goal will be scored in the Irish League this season, especially considering the circumstances with Portadown beating Larne for only the second time since 2017.

When announcing McCartan’s arrival in May, boss Currie promised the club’s supporters they’ll “love this guy” and the 30-year-old has certainly delivered.

“We’re delighted to get Shay to our club,” Currie told the club’s website at the time. “I saw Shay first at close quarters when I was manager of Carrick Rangers and to me I saw the best player in his position in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m sure he’ll admit his move to Glentoran didn’t work out the way he would of hoped but to me he’s coming into his prime years and we have a wonderful opportunity to get him back to his very best which excites all of us.