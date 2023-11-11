WATCH: Former Northern Ireland and Irish League favourite's free-kick goal captured on social media
and live on Freeview channel 276
Social media posted video footage of the set-piece success that left Leiston Town level away to Leamington in the 1-1 draw.
The scorer was 35-year-old Chris Casement, a June signing familiar to Irish League fans for time at Linfield and Portadown across 10 years from 2010.
Casement’s career highlights also include FA Youth Cup success with Ipswich Town and a sole Northern Ireland cap against Italy in 2009.
Casement’s set-piece prowess was a common theme over his decade-long Irish League era – and he proved on Saturday his ability from a free-kick remains strong to this day.
Comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighted Casement’s skill:
@WMAC_11: Regular scheduled programming
@Kim_ST82: Superb strike
@mattsau18594631: Fantastic strike Chris. Great point away from home!
@KStandleyMedia: Wand
@Paul_Muzzy: Standard m8