Former Northern Ireland international Gareth McAuley addressed the crowd after opening up this year’s SuperCupNI tournament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After walking through the streets of Coleraine with almost 1200 players and officials, McAuley then took to the mic when asked questions by host Alan Simpson.

Whilst difficult to hear at the beginning, McAuley spoke about the competitive nature of the SuperCupNI tournament, his memories of playing in it and how it will aid the players’ development across the boys and girls sections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAuley then helped SuperCupNI chairman Victor Leonard to unfurl the flag, marking the start of the five-day tournament.

Madisyn Tiano (New York Rush Select), Concilio Tonebi (West Ham), and Roman Gaglio (IDA Bermuda) pictured with Northern Ireland football icon Gareth McAuley MBE as they officially kicked off the 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI in front of a packed crowd at Coleraine Showgrounds

More than 1,200 of the brightest young players from five continents have arrived in the region for a week of top-class international youth football, with over 150 matches set to take place at venues across the Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim.