WATCH: Gareth McAuley addresses the crowd and players after opening this year's SuperCupNI tournament
After walking through the streets of Coleraine with almost 1200 players and officials, McAuley then took to the mic when asked questions by host Alan Simpson.
Whilst difficult to hear at the beginning, McAuley spoke about the competitive nature of the SuperCupNI tournament, his memories of playing in it and how it will aid the players’ development across the boys and girls sections.
McAuley then helped SuperCupNI chairman Victor Leonard to unfurl the flag, marking the start of the five-day tournament.
More than 1,200 of the brightest young players from five continents have arrived in the region for a week of top-class international youth football, with over 150 matches set to take place at venues across the Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim.
More than 55,000 spectators from across the globe are expected to attend the tournament, with the thrilling action getting under way tomorrow (July 28) and culminating in the drama, emotion and celebration of finals day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.