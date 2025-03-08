Watch: Ipswich Town teenager celebrates maiden Northern Ireland U21 call-up with Chelsea screamer

Ipswich Town teenager Rio Oudnie-Morgan celebrated his maiden Northern Ireland U21 call-up in style by scoring a screamer against Chelsea.

Oudnie-Morgan was named in Tommy Wright’s squad for their upcoming mini-tournament in Turkey, which acts as preparation for Euro 2027 qualifiers, on Friday afternoon and a matter of hours later rifled home an unstoppable strike in Ipswich’s U21 2-1 Premier League Cup play-off defeat to the Blues.

The 19-year-old was born in England but has represented Northern Ireland from U17 level after being called up by Gerard Lyttle aged 15.

He has since racked up eight U19 international appearances, including starting against Italy in September 2023, and his impressive form for Ipswich has now earned Oudnie-Morgan further recognition.

The talented attacker signed his first professional contract at Portman Road in 2023 and has scored five times for Ipswich in the Professional Development League this season.

His latest effort will undoubtedly excite Northern Ireland fans with Oudnie-Morgan breaking in off the left before unleashing a strike which arrowed into the top corner.

Alongside posting a clip of the goal on social media, Oudnie-Morgan said: “Milestone first call-up U21 @NorthernIreland with a goal tonight against Chelsea.”

He has previous for scoring stunners after producing a sensational strike for Northern Ireland U18s in their SuperCupNI defeat to Manchester United in 2022.

Northern Ireland’s Rio Oudnie-Morgan celebrates after against Manchester United in 2022. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Oudnie-Morgan was one of 10 players who earned their maiden U21 call-up for the tournament which will see Northern Ireland take on Ukraine U20s, Uzbekistan U21s and Turkmenistan U21s later this month.

Mason Munn, Conor Barr, Matty Orr, Sam Glenfield, Max Wilson, Fra Turley, Aodhan Doherty, Rhys Walsh and Sam Inwood join Oudnie-Morgan as new faces in Wright’s set-up.

“We are really looking forward to it,” said former St Johnstone chief Wright. “Three games in a 10-day spell will be quite tough for the players.

"We have a squad of 23 so it gives me an opportunity to use all those players and give them minutes. It also gives them an opportunity to impress me going forward.”

Full Northern Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers – Fraser Barnsley (Everton), Stephen McMullan (Waterford, on loan from Fleetwood Town), Mason Munn (Rangers).

Defenders – Tom Atcheson (Marine, on loan from Blackburn Rovers), Conor Barr (Ballymena United, on loan from Derry City), Matthew Carson (Torquay United), Tommy Fogarty (Dunfermline, on loan from Birmingham City), Sam Inwood (Bolton Wanderers), Shea Kearney (Cliftonville), Matty Orr (Linfield), Johnny Russell (Glentoran).

Midfielders – Patrick Kelly (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from West Ham United), Jamie McDonnell (Colchester, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Sam Glenfield (Waterford), Rio Oudnie Morgan (Ipswich Town), Darren Robinson (Hartlepool United, on loan from Derby County), Francis Turley (Celtic), Max Wilson (Galway United).