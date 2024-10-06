Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Swifts produced a shock away win over defending Irish League champions Larne by firing home three goals without reply in the Inver Park success.

James Knowles broke the deadlock before John McGovern capped his driving run from deep in style by steering a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Adam Glenny’s header made it 3-0 in the closing stages for a Swifts side now sitting level on points with Linfield in second spot.

Larne’s home outing on domestic duty marked a first Premiership appearance since the midweek landmark UEFA Conference League debut away to Molde.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch made a number of changes for Sunday’s line-up – including the welcome return from injury of captain Cian Bolger.

Patrick Solis Grogan was alert to deny the hosts’ Andy Ryan before Knowles opened the scoring.

Leo Alves’ slick work ended with a Steven Scott cut-back for Knowles to steer home into the bottom corner with a first-time finish.

Rohan Ferguson was at full stretch to push away Alves’ ambitious effort and both sides had penalty appeals dismissed before the break.

Celebration time for Dungannon Swifts during Sunday's shock 3-0 win away to defending Sports Direct Premiership champions Larne. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Grogan was on hand to frustrate Sam Todd and the Swifts doubled the tally when Alves won possession and picked out McGovern.

McGovern headed for goal before curling home from distance.

The Swifts’ afternoon to remember against the back-to-back Irish League champions improved late on as Glenny headed home off Alves’ corner-kick.

LARNE: Ferguson, Thomson, Graham, McEneff, Bolger, Nolan, Todd, Cosgrove, Gallagher, Ryan, Lusty.

Subs: Besant, Want, Donnelly, McKendry, O'Neill, Magee, Sloan.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Grogan, S.Scott, Knowles, McGovern, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, McGinty, Maguire, Wallace, Bigirimana.

Subs: Henderson, J. Scott, King, Owens, Boyd, Hutchinson, Mitchell.