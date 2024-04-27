WATCH: Larne lift Irish League title as back-to-back champions

Larne had to wait over 130 years for a first Irish League title crown but can now celebrate back-to-back Gibson Cup triumphs.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 27th Apr 2024, 20:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Victory in the final match of the Sports Direct Premiership season by 5-0 over Coleraine today in front of around 3,000 fans served as the backdrop to a title party in the town.

Larne entered the game clear of Linfield by three points and with a goal difference superior by 17 following Monday’s crucial 1-1 draw between the top two teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result, Tiernan Lynch and his players walked out at Inver Park to a party atmosphere.

Following the final whistle, Larne lifted the trophy – with the News Letter’s Johnny Morton on hand to capture the moment.

Visit the News Letter website for full coverage.

Related topics:LarneTiernan LynchColeraineLinfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.