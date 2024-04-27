WATCH: Larne lift Irish League title as back-to-back champions
Victory in the final match of the Sports Direct Premiership season by 5-0 over Coleraine today in front of around 3,000 fans served as the backdrop to a title party in the town.
Larne entered the game clear of Linfield by three points and with a goal difference superior by 17 following Monday’s crucial 1-1 draw between the top two teams.
As a result, Tiernan Lynch and his players walked out at Inver Park to a party atmosphere.
Following the final whistle, Larne lifted the trophy – with the News Letter’s Johnny Morton on hand to capture the moment.
