Victory in the final match of the Sports Direct Premiership season by 5-0 over Coleraine today in front of around 3,000 fans served as the backdrop to a title party in the town.

Larne entered the game clear of Linfield by three points and with a goal difference superior by 17 following Monday’s crucial 1-1 draw between the top two teams.

As a result, Tiernan Lynch and his players walked out at Inver Park to a party atmosphere.

Following the final whistle, Larne lifted the trophy – with the News Letter’s Johnny Morton on hand to capture the moment.