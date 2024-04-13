Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The midfielder has been sidelined since April 2022 due to a femoral fracture suffered in the Premier League game with Manchester City.

Earlier this week he revealed the knee has sustained “irreparable damage” and “with a heavy heart” Dallas announced his decision to step away from professional football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game with Blackburn Rovers offered Leeds fans a first public opportunity to celebrate Dallas’ contribution to the club across 266 appearances following his £1.3 million transfer in August 2015.

Dallas was presented to the Elland Road crowd during half-time on Saturday - with fans chanting “There’s Only One Stuart Dallas” during a standing ovation and offering warm applause as he walked around the pitch with wife Juneve and children Pixie, Xavie and Rexie.

Dallas started his career in the Irish League at local club Coagh United and “The Cookstown Cafu” went on to impress with Crusaders before securing a move to England in 2012 at Brentford.

Club highlights included successful promotion campaigns - into the Championship with Brentford and up to the Premier League as a Leeds player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At international level, Dallas won 62 caps and was part of the Northern Ireland squad for the EURO 2016 tournament in France.

Reaction on social media to footage posted by National World’s Graham Smyth of Dallas’ appearance in front of the Leeds fans included the following comments:

@johnro5v: Thats me in bits

@andyswallow: A great man and a great send off. Thank you Stuart

@offsidegoalss: I am sure MarceloBeilsa will be applauding from far. Dallas was one the strongest knight of his Leeds revolution. Haven't seen many players with the level of commitment and adaptability on pitch. Wish him the best, always.

@onlyonelufc: I’m not crying. You’re crying!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dallas’ retirement announcement included special praise for Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill and former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some outstanding managers, but two in particular I want to pay special thanks to are Marcelo Bielsa and Michael O’Neill,” said Dallas. “Marcelo’s incredible coaching helped me improve not just as a player but as a person off the pitch, too.

“Premier League football seemed a million miles away at times, but he made this all possible. These were simply the greatest years of my career and I created memories that I’ll cherish forever.