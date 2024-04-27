City entered the home fixture aware a point against Lisburn Distillery would cement second place behind already-crowned champions Limavady United and, as a result, a play-off over two legs next Tuesday and Friday with Dergview for a position next season in the Irish League’s second tier.

However, Distillery raced clear by two goals off Ryan McNickle’s double – with City’s play-off rivals, Rathfriland Rangers and Ballymacash Rangers, both kicking off three points back apiece but wrapping up the regular season as opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rathfriland moved in front against Ballymacash, with Armagh down to Distillery.

However, play turned to Armagh’s advantage with two big moments in quick succession as Stefan Lavery’s goal cut the deficit to 2-1 and Distillery suffered a red card with the loss of Dean Lewis.

Lavery’s second of the afternoon left the sides level on the scoresheet and Armagh managed to maximise the player advantage by moving in front.

Substitute Bradley Okaidja fired City into a 3-2 lead.

Ballymacash grabbed an equaliser against Rathfriland off Lewis Higginson then took control at 2-1 off Carl McComb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Armagh managed to maintain the 3-2 upper hand until the final whistle to cement a promotion/relegation play-off tie with Dergview, the latter having finished 11th in the Playr-Fit Championship.

City wrapped up the 26-game league campaign having scored fewer goals than third-placed Ballymacash and conceded more than Rathfriland – but defeats on just four occasions ultimately proved decisive.

Four wins and a draw from the final five fixtures pushed City over the line and in sight of promotion.

City boss Shea Campbell made his mark across the Irish League as a player but now stands two games away from a significant step forward in his managerial career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holm Park will host the first leg next Tuesday (April 30) before City travel to take on Dergview on Friday, May 3.

Limavady met Coagh United with the championship crown already wrapped up but finished on a winning note as Alex Pomeroy’s goal proved decisive before the title celebrations kicked off with a post-match trophy presentation.

ARMAGH CITY: Conner Byrne, Shea Geraghty, Jordan King, Conor Mullen, Matthew Butler, Jack Clarke, Ethan Jordan, Stefan Lavery, Dermot McCaffrey, Scott McCann, Ben Mullen.

Subs: Anton Reilly, Andrew Wilson, Noeem Oladunjoye, Marc McConnell, Ethan Doogan-Ballantine, Calum MacGregor, Bradley Okaidja.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LIMAVADY UNITED: Richard Purcell, Aaron McLaughlin, Matthew Walker, Hugh Carlin, Ian Parkhill, Lewis Tosh, Graham Crown, Luke McKendry, John Butcher, Alex Pomeroy, Ruairi Boorman.