Northern Ireland international Dan Ballard sent Sunderland into the Sky Bet Championship play-off final with a last-gasp extra-time header as Coventry’s Wembley dream died on Wearside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The central defender struck in the third minute of stoppage time after the clock had ticked past the 120-minute mark with the aggregate score tied at 2-2 to make it 1-1 on the night and book Regis Le Bris’ side a final showdown with Sheffield United on Saturday, May 24.

Ephron Mason-Clark’s 76th-minute volley dragged Frank Lampard’s men level in the tie as the Black Cats’ stubborn resistance was finally broken, to the dismay of the locals among a bumper crowd of 46,530 at the Stadium of Light, but redemption arrived in the nick of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Sunderland made their final push, Ballard crashed a header off the underside of the crossbar from Enzo Le Fee’s last-ditch corner to snatch victory and keep alive his side’s hopes of ending their eight-year Premier League exile.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has challenged his team to go one more time.

Asked about his emotions on the final whistle, Le Bris said: “It shows that this season was fantastic. I think it’s really important to say that because you can lose, you can win in the end, but what we lived together this season was absolutely brilliant and we don’t have to forget that.

“After that, it’s really important to think about Wembley now because one more game, it will be another tough challenge and we are now really focused on that future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris knows they will have to steel themselves once again for the clash with Chris Wilder’s Blades with both sides having won their home game during the regular season.

Northern Ireland international Dan Ballard takes his shirt off in celebration after scoring a winning goal on 122 minutes for Sunderland to defeat Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg at the Stadium of Light. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

He said: “They are a really good team, well-organised with different threats, good experience. They were in the Premier League last season, so another tough challenge.

“But I think to be promoted at the end, you have to break something and it will be tough, but we’ll have our ambition, we’ll have our desire to win and we’ll give all the quality we have in this group, the character, the ambition and so on.”

For opposite number Frank Lampard, who claimed with some justification that City had been the better side over the two legs, there was intense disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lampard, who played down a confrontation as spectators invaded the pitch at the end of the game, said: “It’s a cruel way to lose a football match when there’s so much at stake. But they shouldn’t be too, too disappointed.

“In the football sense, they will be – I won’t take that away from them, they all feel that a bit – but they way they’ve played from where we’ve come from in this last five months…