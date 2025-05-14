WATCH: 'Limbs' and top off after brilliant Dan Ballard 122nd-minute header as Northern Ireland international sends Sunderland into Wembley play-off final
The central defender struck in the third minute of stoppage time after the clock had ticked past the 120-minute mark with the aggregate score tied at 2-2 to make it 1-1 on the night and book Regis Le Bris’ side a final showdown with Sheffield United on Saturday, May 24.
Ephron Mason-Clark’s 76th-minute volley dragged Frank Lampard’s men level in the tie as the Black Cats’ stubborn resistance was finally broken, to the dismay of the locals among a bumper crowd of 46,530 at the Stadium of Light, but redemption arrived in the nick of time.
As Sunderland made their final push, Ballard crashed a header off the underside of the crossbar from Enzo Le Fee’s last-ditch corner to snatch victory and keep alive his side’s hopes of ending their eight-year Premier League exile.
Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has challenged his team to go one more time.
Asked about his emotions on the final whistle, Le Bris said: “It shows that this season was fantastic. I think it’s really important to say that because you can lose, you can win in the end, but what we lived together this season was absolutely brilliant and we don’t have to forget that.
“After that, it’s really important to think about Wembley now because one more game, it will be another tough challenge and we are now really focused on that future.”
Le Bris knows they will have to steel themselves once again for the clash with Chris Wilder’s Blades with both sides having won their home game during the regular season.
He said: “They are a really good team, well-organised with different threats, good experience. They were in the Premier League last season, so another tough challenge.
“But I think to be promoted at the end, you have to break something and it will be tough, but we’ll have our ambition, we’ll have our desire to win and we’ll give all the quality we have in this group, the character, the ambition and so on.”
For opposite number Frank Lampard, who claimed with some justification that City had been the better side over the two legs, there was intense disappointment.
Lampard, who played down a confrontation as spectators invaded the pitch at the end of the game, said: “It’s a cruel way to lose a football match when there’s so much at stake. But they shouldn’t be too, too disappointed.
“In the football sense, they will be – I won’t take that away from them, they all feel that a bit – but they way they’ve played from where we’ve come from in this last five months…
“It’s one thing getting here and getting into the play-offs from where we were; it’s another thing to play these two games in the way we played them.”