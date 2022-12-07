News you can trust since 1737
WATCH: Michael O'Neill delivers message to the Northern Ireland fans

Michael O’Neill kicked off his second spell as Northern Ireland manager for the first time today – and he used the press conference to send a special message to the Green And White Army...

By Patrick Van Dort
47 minutes ago - 1 min read

Having signed a five-and-a-half year contract with the Irish Football Association, O’Neill is relishing the opportunity to recreate the glory days enjoyed during his first period in the international hot-seat.

And he was happy to highlight the vital role the celebrated Northern Ireland fanbase will continue to play in helping ‘Our Wee Country’ push forward.

Watch our video from the International Stadium to see what O’Neill had to say to the supporters...

Michael O'Neill during today's first press conference of his second spell as Northern Ireland manager