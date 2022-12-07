WATCH: Michael O'Neill delivers message to the Northern Ireland fans
Michael O’Neill kicked off his second spell as Northern Ireland manager for the first time today – and he used the press conference to send a special message to the Green And White Army...
Having signed a five-and-a-half year contract with the Irish Football Association, O’Neill is relishing the opportunity to recreate the glory days enjoyed during his first period in the international hot-seat.
And he was happy to highlight the vital role the celebrated Northern Ireland fanbase will continue to play in helping ‘Our Wee Country’ push forward.
