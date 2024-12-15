WATCH: Northern Ireland international 'knew as soon as I hit it' that Queens Park Rangers stunner was destined for goal in Bristol City draw
Smyth’s side had gone behind five minutes earlier with Sam Twine giving the hosts a lead, but QPR quickly responded with the former Linfield star producing a stunning strike from distance to draw level.
With a breakaway sending Smyth bounding through, the 27-year-old rounded onrushing City goalkeeper Max O’Leary at the halfway line before slotting home from a narrowing angle for his first league goal of the season.
Smyth is currently enjoying his second spell with QPR after joining the London-based club from Linfield in 2017 after impressing at Windsor Park, winning a Premiership and Irish Cup double with David Healy’s side in 2016/17.
He has since helped Leyton Orient secure the League Two title, named in the PFA Team of the Year after netting 10 times and providing three assists, earning his move back to England’s second-tier.
The attacker has also racked up 16 senior caps for Northern Ireland and played a part in all six matches of their recent Nations League campaign, helping Michael O’Neill’s side win League C Group Three.
"It’s always nice to score and help the team,” Smyth told the club’s media channel. “It was a really nice goal as well so I can’t really complain.
"As soon as I hit it to be honest (I knew it was going in). I had a good connection with it and I looked up and thought ‘this is in’.
"I had to think what celebration I was going to do and thought I’d do the backflip and have a bit of fun with the fans. It was nice to get on the scoresheet again and we can move on to next Saturday.”
Asked if the finish or acrobatic celebration was more difficult, Smyth laughed: “I think the celebration because I cramped after it!
"It was a good finish and I’m happy to get on the scoresheet and help the team get a draw. We have a big game on Saturday so we keep fighting, will analyse the game and see where we can do better.”
