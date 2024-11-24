Northern Ireland international Justin Devenny admits scoring his first Premier League goal in Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa will be a moment he remembers for “the rest of my life” after ticking off the latest milestone in what has been a rapid rise.

The 21-year-old only made his Premier League debut against Fulham at Selhurst Park earlier this month and nine days later came off the bench as a late substitute to earn a maiden senior international cap in Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League clash in Luxembourg.

Now the former Airdrieonians youngster, who had impressed for Palace’s U21 side this season, has even more to celebrate after a stunning first half finish, which came just seconds after Dean Henderson’s penalty save from Youri Tielemans, put his side ahead at the break.

“I knew there was obviously going to be a chance when it was (played in) for me and JP (Mateta),” he told the club’s website. “I just knocked it around the defender. It’s a great moment. That's one I'll look back on for the rest of my life.

“Do you know what? It just happened in slow motion. I just saw it roll across and then I was like: ‘This is my moment’. I've taken it.”

Devenny was born in Scotland but qualifies to represent Northern Ireland through his mother and was a consistent presence for the country’s U21 side in the closing stages of their 2025 European Championship qualification campaign, starting in an impressive 0-0 draw against England before scoring his maiden goal in a 5-0 rout of Azerbaijan at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

His Premier League experience should be of massive benefit to senior boss Michael O’Neill with Liverpool ace Conor Bradley the only other Northern Irish international currently plying their trade in England’s top-flight.

He’s benefitting from playing alongside the likes of Henderson, Marc Guehi and Ismaila Sarr, and Devenny is keen to hit even greater heights after seizing his Palace opportunity.

Crystal Palace's Justin Devenny (second left) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire)

“I mean, I literally get to learn off the top professionals every day,” he added. “That’s something that I want to then introduce to my game as well, the level of professionalism.

“They’ve been brilliant, very, very helpful. Honestly, I was just given an opportunity. That's what it starts with, just an opportunity and then you've got to grab it with both hands.

“I feel like I have done that, but for me, this is not where I want to end. This is where I want to just keep going.

“Hopefully I'll come in here again, do another interview if that’s what it means! I’ll just keep going and keep going.”

Reflecting on Devenny’s performance, Palace boss Oliver Glasner said: “Justin Devenny, second start, scoring his first goal for us. I think it was his best performance today for us.

"He’s an unbelievable footballer, very technical. He understands the game, finds space, and can score goals.