WATCH: Northern Ireland's Sarah McFadden gets surprise visit from six-year-old birthday girl daughter before her 100th cap
McFadden, 36, led out the side in Belfast on Tuesday as skipper for her landmark international appearance.
On a special night for Northern Ireland, Lauren Wade’s goal secured victory over Albania in the UEFA Women’s Nations League as the scorer celebrated her own 50th cap milestone.
It gave Tanya Oxtoby a first win on her home debut as Northern Ireland senior women’s boss following an August arrival.
A video posted across the Irish Football Association’s official Northern Ireland social media accounts shows McFadden’s family making a surprise visit to the international camp.
The video captions read as follows: “Sarah McFadden’s daughter Harper turns six today.
"Harper is in Newcastle upon Tyne with her dad Damian.
"They won’t see each other while Sarah is in camp.
"Or at least that’s what Sarah thought...”
The footage then captures the moment McFadden walks into a room to see her daughter and husband.
Harper then asks her Mum some questions about the player’s international career before team-mates sing ‘Happy Birthday’.