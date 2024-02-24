WATCH: Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas 'in a good position' as he provides promising Leeds United return update
The versatile Northern Irishman hasn't been seen in a Leeds shirt since fracturing his femur in a Premier League clash against Manchester City at Elland Road in April 2022.
Almost two years have passed since that moment, with Dallas missing the entirety of last season and all of the current one so far. The 32-year-old has trained with Daniel Farke's first-team at points this season, though, and the hope is that he will be able to step up his recovery and make his playing return before too long.
The United manager has been keen not to push Dallas and while he has spoken regularly about his progress off the field, he hasn't gone as far as to reveal a potential return date for the Northern Ireland international. Dallas, though, sees light at the end of the tunnel and insists he is taking strides towards a comeback at the club's Thorp Arch training ground.
"I'm doing okay," Dallas said when interviewed by Sky Sports at half-time of Leeds United's home clash with Leicester City. "Obviously it's been a long time for me and it's been a difficult road, I'll be honest about that but I'm making progress.
"We're doing everything we can, we're working really hard behind the scenes, the medical staff and myself. It's been a frustrating time, a few little setbacks here and there but I'm in a good position at the minute and I'm doing the best I can to get back."
Dallas has made 267 appearances for the Whites since joining the club from Brentford in 2015, but with his current contract due to expire at the end of the season, his future at the club appears to be uncertain at this stage.