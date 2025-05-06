Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds took to the streets on Monday to celebrate Dungannon Swifts’ historic Irish Cup triumph – with a special appearance by ‘Queen Of Country’ Philomena Begley on stage an added bonus during the homecoming fun in the sun.

Saturday’s penalty shoot-out success by 4-3 over Cliftonville on the biggest day in the domestic football calendar sparked wild scenes of celebrations inside Windsor Park as Dungannon Swifts lifted a landmark Irish Cup.

Fans got a chance to cheer their heroes through the streets of the County Tyrone town on Monday as the party continued with an open-top bus parade.

Players, staff and club officials enjoyed the sights and sounds as the bus left the Swifts’ Stangmore Park and included a special stop in Dungannon Square.

Begley’s ‘Blanket On The Ground’ song has been adopted by Swifts fans as an unofficial anthem after it was first played by ‘The Spirit Of ’49’ supporters’ club on the bus to away games.

And the veteran country music singer from Pomeroy stepped on to the stage on Monday to deliver a live rendition that served as just one highlight on the evening to remember for the Swifts.

A video posted across Dungannon Swifts’ official social media platforms captured the mood – with chants of ‘Championes’ from the team bus and fans singing songs...plus that appearance by Begley.

Speaking after Saturday’s final, manager Rodney McAree put into context the achievement.

Dungannon Swifts enjoy a bus parade through the town in front of hundreds of fans to celebrate a first-ever Irish Cup success by the Premiership club. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“No doubt this is the greatest day in Dungannon Swifts’ history,” said McAree, who is a former player and now manager of his hometown club. “Dungannon Swifts has never been on the trophy.

“This is the biggest in Irish League football, it’s a cup everybody wants to win, wants to be involved in and you want to be playing on the first Saturday of May.