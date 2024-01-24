All Sections
WATCH: Portadown celebrate first senior trophy in 15 years after five-goal Mid-Ulster Cup joy

Second-tier Portadown stand first in Mid-Ulster football after firing five goals past top-flight Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park to secure a first senior trophy in 15 years.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 24th Jan 2024, 01:31 GMT
Eamon Fyfe’s hat-trick alongside Ports goals from Luke Wilson and Ryan Mayse left Niall Currie celebrating a first piece of silverware as manager of his hometown club with the Mid-Ulster Cup.

Dungannon Swifts hit half-time down by 3-0 before Thomas Maguire scored off the substitutes’ bench and Dean Curry cut the gap to 5-2 ahead of the final whistle.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Henderson, J.Scott, Curry, Knowles, Devine, Glenny, Gallagher (Alves, 46), McGinty, Hutchinson, A.Hegarty (Moore 46), Galvin (Maguire, 46).

Eamon Fyfe scored a Mid-Ulster Senior Cup final treble on Tuesday in victory by 5-2 over Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park. (Photo by Eamonn Shanks)Eamon Fyfe scored a Mid-Ulster Senior Cup final treble on Tuesday in victory by 5-2 over Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park. (Photo by Eamonn Shanks)
Eamon Fyfe scored a Mid-Ulster Senior Cup final treble on Tuesday in victory by 5-2 over Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park. (Photo by Eamonn Shanks)

Subs (not used): Dunne, C.Hegarty, Taggert, Ximenes.

PORTADOWN: Buchanan, D.Wilson (Montgomery, 46), L.Wilson, Chapman, Mayse, Russell (Kane, 58), Fyfe, Henderson, Traynor, Thompson, Dobbin (Murray, 73).

Subs (not used): Hogg, Coyle, Redman, McCawl.

Referee: Lee Tavinder.

