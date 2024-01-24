WATCH: Portadown celebrate first senior trophy in 15 years after five-goal Mid-Ulster Cup joy
Eamon Fyfe’s hat-trick alongside Ports goals from Luke Wilson and Ryan Mayse left Niall Currie celebrating a first piece of silverware as manager of his hometown club with the Mid-Ulster Cup.
Dungannon Swifts hit half-time down by 3-0 before Thomas Maguire scored off the substitutes’ bench and Dean Curry cut the gap to 5-2 ahead of the final whistle.
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Henderson, J.Scott, Curry, Knowles, Devine, Glenny, Gallagher (Alves, 46), McGinty, Hutchinson, A.Hegarty (Moore 46), Galvin (Maguire, 46).
Subs (not used): Dunne, C.Hegarty, Taggert, Ximenes.
PORTADOWN: Buchanan, D.Wilson (Montgomery, 46), L.Wilson, Chapman, Mayse, Russell (Kane, 58), Fyfe, Henderson, Traynor, Thompson, Dobbin (Murray, 73).
Subs (not used): Hogg, Coyle, Redman, McCawl.
Referee: Lee Tavinder.