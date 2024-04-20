Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Mayse fired the home side in front at a packed Shamrock Park before Jordan Jenkins left it level – but a draw between Institute and Bangor secured the Ports’ promotion as title winners with one game to go.

The News Letter’s Johnny Morton captured the live scenes as promotion was confirmed.

Currie reflected before the game on events across the demanding second-tier season.

Portadown celebrations after the final whistle confirmed promotion back up to the Premiership as Championship champions with a 1-1 draw at Shamrock Park against Dundela. (Photo by National World)

"It’s been a roller-coaster all season but we’ve been able to dig in and I’m over the moon about the situation now as it’s in our own hands,” he said. "But we know we’re going to get a fully-motivated Dundela team.

"We’ve gone through a really hard season but now know if we make sure we’re right and at our best then we’ve a great chance of getting those three points over two games.

"I don’t want a carnival atmosphere before the game starts on Saturday, I want everyone coming to the game understanding the only guarantee is that we’ve a very difficult match ahead of us against a team we’ve not been able to beat this season.

"I’ve referenced back many times to Portadown going up on the last day of the season against Donegal Celtic (in 2009) under the best manager the club has ever had (Ronnie McFall) and with a squad basically still together from the top flight.

"I want our supporters to get behind us and not take things for granted...you’ve seen the results in the top already how anyone is capable of beating anyone.

"We want every fan behind us in regards to getting over that line as nothing’s done yet.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, the lads deserve immense credit...a few months ago I think we were 10 points behind and twice this season we’ve played four games inside nine days.

"Many, many times the players have been written off.

"We understand that opportunity knocks and it’s up to us to take advantage of the situation.

"We’ve had our tough days and nights but this group of players has always bounced back.