The Northern Ireland Football League, organisers of the tournament, took the trophy on a pre-final tour of Portadown’s Meadows Shopping Centre – attracting fans of all ages.

News Letter sports editor Patrick Van Dort grabbed a chat with two supporters, Stephen Troughton and 10-year-old Harvey Woods-Guy, to discuss hopes for the day, score predictions and thoughts on the Ports’ first League Cup final appearance since 2011.

Niall Currie’s Portadown head into the Belfast showpiece aiming for a first League Cup victory since beating Newry City in 2009.

Ten-year-old Harvey Woods-Guy getting a closer look at the BetMcLean Cup in Portadown's Meadows Shopping Centre during a pre-final tour of the trophy. (Photo by National World)

Portadown, the most successful Irish League club outside Belfast, reached the 2009 final as a second-tier club following relegation.

And the Ports return to the League Cup final stage this weekend in similar circumstances, with a path to the senior showdown, once again, alongside a battle for promotion out of the Championship.

In contrast, David Healy’s Linfield players are competing for Sports Direct Premiership top-flight glory and enter Windsor Park against Portadown as 11-time winners and holders of the BetMcLean Cup after a 2023 defeat of Coleraine.

Currie is drawing confidence from past senior cup scalps.

The BetMcLean Cup spent time in Portadown's Meadows Shopping Centre recently as part of the build-up to the final against Linfield, with Stephen Troughton one of the fans happy to check out the trophy. (Photo by National World)

"If the players need any extra confidence they only need to look at what we have done so far this season,” said Currie. "We have been good enough to beat the likes of Crusaders, Loughgall and Glenavon already, so I don't think we'll be shy on that front.

"I understand it will be different against Linfield on their home patch, but it's a football pitch, a big one to be fair so I'm sure there will be a few tired legs, but as long as there will be guys wringing their jerseys out at the end that's all I ask for.”

Healy is “looking forward to it”.

The Linfield boss said: “I enjoyed it last year. It was something we and I personally wanted to do last year having seen the previous final between Coleraine and Cliftonville.

"To retain it would be special - it was a brilliant day out and I know we enjoyed the big atmosphere we got, the crowd and the celebrations after.

