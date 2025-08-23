Glenavon assistant manager Colin Coates labelled a second-half red card for Francely Lomboto ‘ridiculous’ in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Coleraine.

Adam Long broke the deadlock before Paul McGovern’s equaliser but, following a straight red card for Lomboto following an off-the-ball incident, Coleraine reclaimed control thanks to a late Matthew Shevlin header.

Here’s the verdict of Coates:

On Lomboto’s red card…

"At half-time 1-0 down we thought if we can get the equaliser there's every chance that you'll kick on and you've the momentum in the game.

"That's how the game panned out...Paul McGovern does excellent with big Franny (Francely Lomboto) to get the goal and level.

"You're thinking we can really go on and win this game...I think, at that point, Coleraine had lost control of the game and wobbling a wee bit.

"The sending off completely changes the game...in the dug-out it does drain you but you've got to keep the players going.

Glenavon's Francely Lomboto (second left) is sent off by referee Mark Dillon at Mourneview Park in defeat to Coleraine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"There's boys out there having to dig in, run hard and close people down and you've got to organise shape.

"So you're worried about that side of things.

"I don't know how he's come to the decision of a red card...

"For me, personally - and this is only my opinion - it was a ridiculous decision.

"But, look, the referee's the referee."

On backing from the home fans…

"There's definitely no negative reaction (from the fans) and I don't think there should be...we've improved every game.

"First game of the season against Ballymena we weren't up to speed but every game since how we've not had more points on the board is unbelievable.

"Including today...we were worthy of at least a point today.

"It hasn't happened for us for one reason or another.

"Ultimately (today) we're into the 90th minute and down to 10 men but you have to defend your six-yard box.

"We've done it for the whole game but switched off for one moment and it's cost us.

"On top of the decisions from the referee today, that's probably the most frustrating aspect.

"But no doom and gloom...obviously disappointed after losing but we've a real good group of players.

"It's just about getting those first few points on the board and kicking on...I've no doubt we will."

On conceding late on to Shevlin...

"We've got to defend that six-yard box better in the last few minutes too.

"It's easy to blame other people maybe for your own undoings but we've got to dig and make sure we at least get a point.

"We weren't able to do that and, to be fair, we probably did deserve that point."

On the impact of substitutes…

"Big Franny (Lomboto) has come in from Sligo Rovers and it’s maybe a culture shock in the Irish League.

"We've used the first few weeks to try and get him up to speed.

"He hasn't been with us for pre-season, he came literally before the first league game.

"Today I think he showed, albeit a brief cameo, when he came on what he's about - pace, power and running away from people.

"He really panicked Coleraine and I thought he was excellent.

"Just disappointing now he's going to miss time with that red card.

"Peter Campbell coming back is massive...he's the heartbeat of our team.

"He sets the tone for us with that energy and quality.

"He was such a big player for us last year and we have missed him the first few games.

"I think he had 14 assists and seven goals last year, so you're going to miss that out of your team.

"It's good to get him back.

"So we've got options now at the top end of the pitch, which is what you're looking for if it's not working for you - have you got boys who can come on and change it?

"That's a massive part of the game...sometimes the bench is as important if not more important than the lads who've started the game.

"You might need to change the dynamics and that's what they did today."

On McGovern...

"I thought for a 17-year-old, who just got his exam results last week, he was outstanding.

"For someone small in stature he's a big heart...he's a strong boy and willing to take the hits.

"He was up there against Charles Dunne, Kodi Lyons-Foster, Lyndon Kane, Levi Ives...boys happy with the physical side of it.

"He more than matched them, caused them problems and thoroughly deserved his goal for his work-rate alone.

"It was unbelievable the ground he covered.

"We had to get him off...his legs had gone.

"We were actually about to take him off just before he scored, we were discussing it thinking his legs were starting to wobble.

"But what a finish too on his left foot.

"He done really, really well.

"Delighted for Paul, he's a good kid and big things in the future...he just has to keep his head down and keep working hard.

"It was excellent from Paul."

On the squad character…

"It's a brilliant group of players and people.

"We've no issues with them at all...they've got bags of character and bags of commitment.

"If you'd sat on the edge of your box today and maybe lost 2-0 you'd be thinking what's the point...or if you'd gone, had a go and got beat four or five you're thinking it's not great.