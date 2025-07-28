Whilst the final result might not have went Shankill Juniors’ way, the club were still celebrating their first ever appearance in the prestigious SuperCupNI tournament.

The Belfast-based side competed well against Coleraine in the Minor section but a lovely strike from Josh Adams gave the Bannsiders the victory at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

In truth, Coleraine were largely the dominant side as Norrie Stewart, Christy Moore and Harry Blair all had sights of goal in the first-half but to no avail.

However, Shankill went close to grabbing the breakthrough when striker Jamie Calvin cut the ball back for Kylan Morrison who had a strike saved just minutes after the restart.

Shankill Juniors coach Craig Fleck reflected on their first-ever game at the SuperCupNI tournament. (Photo: SuperCupNI/DK Sports Media)

With less than ten minutes remaining, Coleraine hit the front when Adams worked the ball onto his right foot before delivering a crisp strike into the bottom corner.

Cheered on by a good travelling support, Shankill went within a whisker of a stoppage-time equaliser but Conor Daye just couldn’t keep his close-range attempt on target.

Coleraine will feel they should have put the game to bed with virtually the last kick of the ball when Harry Hunt nipped the ball ahead of the ‘keeper but his shot was blocked off the line.

When asked to sum-up the day, Fleck said: “We knew what to expect from Coleraine...they are a fantastic team, coming down to their home pitch with their fans out in numbers but so were ours by the way.

"I think we had half of the Shankill down here today which was good.

"They are big, strong and physical and I think they deserved to win on the day.

"Earlier on in the season, we deserved to win here...so there’s nothing really between the two teams.

"We wish them all the best for the rest of the week.

"Being here is unbelievable for the community, for the kids and for the parents. Shankill Juniors is a community-based club going 30 years for both boys and girls.

"To be involved in this stage is absolutely monumental for everyone involved. I’m proud of the boys of how they played today and I’ll go back feeling proud of them."

Shankill face IDA Bermuda on Tuesday at Castlerock before locking horns with Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday at Parker Avenue in Portrush.

So what is Fleck looking to get out of the week from his players?

"A bit of togetherness, a bit of bonding, but most importantly, development,” he replied.

"A lot of these boys may never play in this tournament again but some will further on down the line with the counties.

"I’m looking to give them an opportunity to express themselves because they’re a talented bunch of boys.

"The different tests are why you come and play in the SuperCupNI.

"You come to the SuperCupNI to play the top teams. We play Coleraine in our league so we know what to expect.

"IDA Bermuda we haven’t a clue about them...but we will go out and give it our all again.

"I think Blackburn Rovers are a category one academy potentially, so it’s going to be tough.