Second-half goals by Baris Altintop and James Teelan secured a milestone 2-0 win on Friday night as Portadown defeated Linfield at Shamrock Park for the first time since February 2016.

Altintop was on hand to head home from a Steven McCullough corner-kick against the defending Sports Direct Premiership champions before Teelan tucked away number two off a counter-attack.

The visitors’ defeat arrived in the week David Healy marked 10 years as Linfield boss – with Friday a first league appearance by the Blues in three weeks due to weather-related postponements and international call-ups.

The Northern Ireland Football League’s ‘Irish League Uncut’ video package posted across social media captured on camera the big moments, behind-the-scenes reactions and fan celebrations.

"Tonight was as good as it gets,” said Portadown boss Niall Currie on BBC Sport NI, who provided a broadcast of the game. “One to 11 we were unbelievable.

"We were a threat, our wingers were fantastic as were our number nine, midfielders and backline and our goalkeeper was outstanding, making some huge saves at really critical times.

"From I came back to the club this is as good a performance I have had the pleasure of watching."

The high-profile victory got the Ports back on track following last weekend’s away loss to Carrick Rangers.

Scorer Baris Altintop and Portadown team-mates celebrate breaking the deadlock over Linfield in Friday's 2-0 victory at Shamrock Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I think when the players are challenged and there is adversity that gets you up," Currie added on BBC Sport NI. "That's our third game in six days which is hard to believe, but there is nothing wrong with those boys, they have plenty of heart and desire and we're not too short of threats now.

"I think when we got in at half-time, we said we can hurt them...we showed that in the first half.

"We had three or four wonderful chances and I said you could do it again.