Fans of Swiss outfit St Gallen certainly enjoyed their trip to Northern Ireland as over 1,000 marched through the streets of Belfast on route to a UEFA Conference League clash against Larne at Windsor Park while a number of them also visited Bangor – a significant city for the club’s supporters.

The Swiss side were granted permission to march from Bradbury Place to Donegall Avenue by the Parades Commission with an estimated 1,500 taking part before setting the atmosphere with an array of chanting and flag displays inside the stadium.

They cheered their team on to a 2-1 victory over reigning Premiership champions Larne, who took an early lead through an Abdoulaye Diaby own goal before Lukas Gortler and Hugo Vandermersch struck back for the visitors to secure their first Conference League victory of the season.

Earlier in the day a number of fans also made the trip to Bangor, which turns out to hold a special place in the history of St Gallen, a city in Switzerland.

Gall, who was born in the year 550, was a disciple and one of the traditional twelve companions of Columbanus and studied under Comgall of Bangor Abbey before travelling to Switzerland.

The next visiting team to Northern Ireland will be the supporters of Belgian top-flight outfit KAA Gent, who face the Inver Reds at Windsor Park on December 19 – a fixture which could potentially round out Larne’s Conference League involvement.

Reflecting on the St Gallen defeat, Tiernan Lynch said: "I’m hugely proud of the players for the effort they put in.

"We let ourselves down against Shamrock Rovers and it wasn’t a true reflection of us as a team or league.

St Gallen fans marching through Belfast to their UEFA Conference League clash against Larne at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Our job tonight was to put that right and show there’s more about us and I feel we did that.