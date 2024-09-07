Ahead of Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League clash with Bulgaria, Conor Bradley, Callum Marshall and Isaac Price have been rating goals scored by club players from around the country, including Glentoran star Jordan Jenkins’ stunner against Cliftonville – which all three awarded a perfect 10.

Liverpool ace Bradley and West Ham United striker Marshall, who is currently on-loan with League One outfit Huddersfield Town, are accustomed to the local game having started their careers with Dungannon Swifts and Linfield respectively before moving across the water, while Standard Liege playmaker Price was likely getting his first taste of what Northern Irish club football has to offer.

The clip posted on social media sees the trio reviewing clips of sensational goals scored by players from Mid Ulster Division Two side Damolly, Amateur League Division 1A outfit Willowbank, Division 1C’s Orangefield, Belfast-based Aquinas, Woodvale of the Amateur League, Vision Athletic and Premiership team Glentoran.

While watching Jenkins’ screamer back, Bradley states “that’s unbelievable” and gave it 10/10 while Price complimented the striker’s technique after flicking the ball up before slamming home a volley which claimed all three points that afternoon.

The finish also impressed Glens assistant manager Paddy McCourt, who said at the time: "He went away to Dundela last season and scored a lot of goals. The one thing we never doubt with JJ is that when he gets a chance he’ll put it in the net.

"He isn’t the finished article and can get better in his game, but he’s a ruthless finisher – we see it in training every day that he knows where the back of the net is.