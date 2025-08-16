Individual silk, steel and sacrifice combined behind a Carrick Rangers team display that left boss Stephen Baxter with plenty to celebrate on Saturday beyond three points over Glenavon off Danny Gibson’s solo strike.

“Danny will obviously grab the headlines a little bit, he's scored some goals in pre-season and he's working very hard,” said Baxter. “But, for me, it was a stunning team performance - I'm picking out lots of people today.”

Baxter went on to highlight the hard work from Matthew Snoddy, Aidan Steele’s growing creative influence and Joe Crowe fighting through the pain barrier as just some of the small details towards the big picture.

"My 'man-of-the-match' was Matthew...I thought he was incredible,” said the Carrick boss. "His work-rate, getting around the football pitch, dealing with anything that Glenavon produced.

Carrick Rangers celebrate grabbing the upper hand over Glenavon in Saturday's Sports Direct Premiership meeting. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"You saw in Aidan a player also emerging well.

"Some of his quality from free-kicks and delivery from wide areas was excellent.

"I had him at Crusaders as a young boy, he was at Crystal Palace and Watford as a youngster.

"We knew his quality and then he came back and he came into a very good Crusaders team.

David McDaid (left) competing for Glenavon against Carrick Rangers' Luke McCullough at Taylors Avenue. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"He was finding it difficult to get game time, we let him go out on loan to Ards and he ended up staying at Ards.

"I think that was the best thing that's ever happened to him...he strengthens up and gets that physique.

"He's only 22 but has now matured into the player we knew he was capable of...he has natural talent, very good ability.

"You can see it with his brain, how it works, how he passes and receives it, strikes it...when you see that in a player you can develop that type of talent.

Jack Malone on the attack for Glenavon but under pressure from Carrick Rangers' Luke McCullough at Taylors Avenue. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"You don't score 14 goals in the Championship (with Ards) and play the way he does and not have that ability.

"It sometimes takes a little bit longer with the physique to mature into that standard of football and I think now we're seeing him ready.

"Joe has been struggling really badly all week with blisters and didn't train.

"We were fortunate enough to get him patched up but he was really struggling today and he really went through the pain barrier for us, as he does."

That overall team ethic helped Carrick control and command the visitors’ threat.​

"We starved them of the ball today, we forced them to kick the ball long,” said Baxter. "They kicked the ball long from start to finish...we forced them into doing that.

"The goalkeeper had to kick it the whole day and we were able to deal with the long ball pretty easily...a team like Glenavon, who like to pass it and play.

"We stopped them at source then we were the team that created a couple of really good chances to score.

"We snuffed them out a lot today and didn't let Glenavon play their football, which is probably credit to us.

"In that type of game, with people being marked really tight, it nearly always is the odd chance that wins it.