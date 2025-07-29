Wayne Rooney says it is great to be back at the SuperCupNI after attending his son’s match against Rangers at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester United and England star played in the youth tournament as a member of Everton's Under-14 side in 2000.

However, he has returned to the north coast to watch his son Kai play for the Red Devils in the Premier section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooney is Manchester United’s top-ever goalscorer but he remembers playing as a defender during his time at the tournament for the Toffees.

Wayne Rooney speaks with News Letter reporter Johnny McNabb (far right) at the Coleraine Showgrounds

He said: It's been a long time since I was here.

"I really enjoyed it and it's nice to be back now as a parent and watching my son play.

"It was the first time I ever played centre-back...well, first and last time I think I ever played centre-back.

"I think a couple of our centre-backs weren't allowed to play for behaviour reasons and I ended up playing there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's record-goalscorer

"The whole experience I think, even when I played, seeing the players who played in the tournament before I had as well.

"It's a historic tournament and I think any tournament you go to there's always a help and a benefit for you trying to progress as a player.”

Kai scored in Manchester United’s first game against West Cork Academy as they eased to a 3-0 win.

Being the son of one of England’s greatest-ever players can be a daunting experience, but father Wayne says he takes it all in his stride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's got to enjoy playing and keep trying to develop,” he added.

"The first thing is to listen to his coaches because it's easy to get sucked into trying to give him too much information.

"I think for me, as long as he keeps enjoying it and he keeps wanting to do it and wants to be the best he can be, that's the most important thing.

"Obviously, as a parent, it's proud when you see your son playing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooney was signed by Manchester United for £26 million in 2004 – so what’s it like to see his son also being on the books at Old Trafford?

He replied: “He's been there for a long time, and obviously when we moved out of the States, he wasn't, but he came straight back into Man United.

"He loves playing for Man United and it's where he wants to try and play, so it's up to him to keep trying to develop to make sure he gives himself the best chance.

"I think he's still got a lot of work to do, a lot of development to do. Firstly, he wants to be a player, that's the main thing. Technically, he's good. He's similar to me in terms of he's quick and powerful, but there's still a long way to go and a lot to learn."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United finished in a lowly 15th spot in last season’s Premier League and lost out in the final of the Europa League.

Rooney, who lifted five league titles during his time at Old Trafford, believes it will take a considerable period of time before they are challenging at the top end once again.

"We've had a very difficult season, a few seasons actually,” he shared.

"I think we're starting to see signs that they're getting back to being on the right track and I hope that's the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a huge season for the football club...I think it's a huge few weeks now before the start of the Premier League to see if we can get any more players in, players out as well, probably more importantly.

"It's a big season, but I think we are seeing signs of them getting stuff into place, which I think is really important.

"It has to be a long-term thing. If we sit here and expect Man United to win the league next season, then I think we'd be very naive.