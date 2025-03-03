Cliftonville’s latest successful step in defence of the Irish Cup crown went far beyond derby bragging rights on Saturday as some of world football’s most significant names watched the 2-1 success over Crusaders.

With Northern Ireland host country for this year’s International Football Association Board (IFAB) annual general meeting on Saturday morning, special guests such as Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger and FIFA president Gianni Infantino joined a packed Seaview for the quarter-final clash (see P15 & P36).

Alex Parsons’ delightful drive from a tight angle cemented a Ryan Curran first-half header as Magilton’s Reds moved into a 2-0 lead before Harry Franklin offered brief home hope which failed to progress past a 2-1 loss for Crusaders.

Although only eight players from last year’s landmark 18-strong Irish Cup final squad were listed on the weekend Seaview teamsheet, boss Magilton feels the fire burns as bright within the current panel in search of silverware.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (centre) and Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood (left) on the Seaview pitch with Crusaders chairman Ronnie Millar as special guests of the club for Saturday's Clearer Water Irish Cup quarter-final against Cliftonville. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"We don't want to give it up...we'd like to go again, the club hadn't won it in 45 years so we're not going to give it up without a fight,” said Magilton. "The point was made in the dressing room before the game by the senior players used to this, reiterating that this is a big game.

"You're playing against your local rivals and that there will be a different atmosphere...and it is, it's unique and great.

"Those are the games they should want to play in and I've brought them to the club to play in.

"If you'd written down your four semi-finalists (Cliftonville, Dungannon Swifts, Ards and Bangor) you'd not get near this (line-up) but that's the cup, it's a one-off.

"Every game is massive and you have to be ready for every game...we're going to go into a semi-final doing everything we can to get back to a final."

Magilton singled out scorers Curran and Parsons for special praise thanks to match-defining decisive moments.

"I thought he was outstanding today, Ryan...he led the line so well,” said Magilton. "It's a difficult header, Jonny (Addis) has kept the ball alive but Ryan's got up, it's a great header and probably in the one place Jonny Tuffey can't get near.

"There was great direction in it and he knew what he was doing.

"Alex...once he gets into that inside position on his left foot he's so dangerous and, again, it's a magnificent finish.

"There's more to come from Alex...he's a wonderful footballer, a great technician.

"In the big games that's what you need...we had it last year in Ronan (Hale) and in those moments you need one and he was the one today.

"I've seen enough of him to recognise he's going to make the keeper work (from that tight) angle) but, again, it's the only place he probably could've put it.

"And Jonny is a top goalkeeper, a top bloke, I love him to death...but he couldn't get anywhere near it, a great strike.