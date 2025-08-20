Declan McManus celebrates his opener for Coleraine at The Showgrounds

Coleraine assistant coach Kevin Deery praised a team effort as the Bannsiders saw off Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds.

Deery was tasked to lead the team in Ruaidhri Higgins’ absence due to a small medical procedure for the visit of the Irish Cup holders.

With three changes being made from the weekend draw at Cliftonville, there would be no upset to the Bannsiders’ rhythm as Declan McManus and Jamie Glackin netted within a ten-minute spell in the first-half.

In truth, Coleraine will feel they should have added to their lead after the interval as the Swifts lost in the Premiership for a third successive game.

"We had to freshen it up that goes without saying,” Deery said.

"We have a really competitive squad here so we had no qualms about freshing it up.

“We're delighted, particularly with our first half as we looked to have a cutting edge about us.

“We were on the front foot and we probably could have scored more.

“We're disappointed we didn't win the second-half but we're delighted we haven't conceded a goal this season, delighted with the way we're digging in, pressing from the front.

“We're showing real guts to get the points on the board, it's been really positive in that sense.

“Ruaidhri had the game on a link and we were in constant dialogue with him.

“He knows what the team needs and what they want and we relayed them messages so it was hands on.”

Deery paid special praise on McManus, in particular, after the striker was handed his first start of the campaign after sitting on the bench for the opening two games.

He stated: “That's what Declan does, he's done it the whole of pre season.

"He's got a knack for getting on the end of stuff around the box so we're delighted with his finish.

“We have to enjoy our day off on Wednesday, the players have certainly earned that, so they can have a good day away from it and switch off.