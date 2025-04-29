Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Second-tier Annagh United failed to maximise home advantage across the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off first leg as Carrick Rangers recorded a 5-2 victory on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Gibson’s first-half treble set top-flight Carrick towards control of the battle for a place in the Irish League senior division next season.

Paul Heatley followed up his finish before the break by bagging Carrick’s fifth goal to split the Annagh fightback that featured Lee Upton heading home off a Craig Taylor throw-in before the latter’s superb last-gasp free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Carrick host Annagh on Friday with a significant upper hand.

James Convie on the attack for Annagh United in defeat at home to Carrick Rangers across the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off first leg. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Here’s the verdict of Annagh United boss Ciaran McGurgan:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"Our season has been built on a good defence and, unfortunately, tonight they were miles off it.

"In terms of our forward play, we play by putting balls in behind, getting teams turned and using the pace of our front three.

"The first half we didn't play one ball into the channels where we wanted it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We played centrally which Albert Watson and Luke McCullough just won as bread-and-butter stuff.

"They're loving that and we just played into their hands.

"Things we've been doing well all season we didn't.

"If players go and do what we've asked them to do and you get beat by a better team...that's fine.

"We just didn't turn up...it's been a really disappointing night.

"We should be coming in on a massive high...at home for a massive tie so what more can you need?

"We can't look for excuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we'd been able to get a second goal so soon after our first - and before they've scored again - then it could've been interesting.

"Unfortunately they've gone down the pitch again and Danny Gibson has out-muscled one of our defenders, we failed to clear it and they put the ball in the back of the net (Paul Heatley for 5-1).”

ANNAGH HOPE...

"Craig (Taylor) has given us a wee bit of a lifeline with the free-kick...you have to believe.

"If we can go and get an early goal on Friday night that will hopefully change the tie.

"We have to believe it's only half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A million per cent the message in the changing room was how tonight was the worst I've seen us play in a number of years, never mind this season.

"So it certainly can't be any worse on Friday."

SECOND LEG...

"We have to go and try and get that early goal and get us back into it.

"It's going to be a massive task but you have to believe you can turn it around.

"We're going in 3-0 down at 'half-time'.

"That next goal is vital.

"You have to draw a line through it (tonight) and go again back to what we've done all season.