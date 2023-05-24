The 32-year-old has proved his versatility by being able to play anywhere across defence and also in midfield during almost five years at the Showgrounds, where he helped them win the Championship title in 2021/22 – something Montgomery is hoping to replicate at Shamrock Park.

Montgomery made 31 top-flight appearances last season as Darren Mullen’s side preserved their Premiership status by finishing 10th but was immediately sold on the move to Portadown after speaking with manager Niall Currie.

"I was speaking to Steven (Hyndes, first team coach) and Niall last week and it was a bit out of the blue,” he told PortsTV. “I hadn't any definite plans about moving on from Newry but as soon as I spoke to Niall and Steven it made my mind up straight away that I wanted to come here and be part of this new challenge and push on for another league title.”

Niall Currie with new signing Dale Montgomery. Credit: Portadown FC

Montgomery, who has also played for Armagh City, Dungannon Swifts and Loughgall, joins Aaron Hogg, Ross Redman and Caolin Coyle as new faces at Portadown while striker Alan O’Sullivan signed a permanent deal following his loan spell last season.

Currie is building a squad capable of challenging for the title and Montgomery is fully on board with that ambition.

"One season in the Championship is our aim,” he added. “Niall made that clear to me from the start and I'm 100% on board with that.

"I couldn't agree more - this team and club should be in the Premier League. It's a Premier League club with the fanbase and the calibre of players that it has always had. One season we want to be straight back up.

"In terms of myself, I do see myself as a leader on and off the pitch so it doesn't matter who is wearing the armband at times it's a collective group and everyone has to chip in.