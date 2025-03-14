'We want the lads to stay' - Key Glenavon pair offered new contracts after making 'very significant' progress

Glenavon duo Len O’Sullivan and David Toure have both been offered new contracts by the Lurgan Blues after making “very significant” progress at Mourneview Park and manager Paddy McLaughlin admits he’s keen to keep hold of the talented pair.

Both O’Sullivan and Toure were signed by Stephen McDonnell in January 2024 and have impressed during their time in the Irish League.

Former Wexford and Bray Wanderers full-back O’Sullivan, who previously trialled with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, has played every minute in the Premiership this season while ex-Shelbourne defender Toure has also been a consistent presence, making 26 league appearances and scored his first senior goal in last month’s draw with Larne.

With O’Sullivan still only 21 and Toure aged 20, they form part of a talented young Glenavon core with teenagers Chris Atherton, Paul McGovern and Harry Lynch impressing this season while 20-year-old Isaac Baird starred last term before suffering a serious injury.

Glenavon's Len O'Sullivan has been offered a new contract after impressing for the Lurgan Blues. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

McLaughlin wants to retain the services of stars he feels are “some of the best young players in the country” and says an extended stay in Lurgan could help bring their game to even greater heights.

“We want the lads to stay,” McLaughlin told the club’s website on O’Sullivan and Toure. “They have been made good offers.

“The progress they have made since last November is very significant. They have come on in leaps and bounds.

"If they are being advised well, they will decide to stay because they are clearly thriving in this environment. They are both still young lads.

"A few more years at Mourneview Park and the sky’s the limit for them.

“We are very keen to get them on board. They know that.

"They also know that we have ambitions to further improve the squad. Hopefully, they will recognise that it is in their interests to stay, keep improving and let us help them to build solid foundations for their future careers.

“We have some of the best young players in the country. Len and DT are just two of an extremely gifted bunch.

"We will always give lads like Paul McGovern, Chris Atherton, Harry Lynch, Isaac Baird, Sean Carlin opportunities.

"They bring ability and energy, and supporters want to see them play. Some of them have the potential to become the best in the league in their positions. That is how highly we rate them.”

Glenavon picked up a point during Wednesday’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Glentoran and will return to Belfast on Saturday afternoon to face champions-elect Linfield at Windsor Park.

With the Blues currently holding an 18-point advantage at the summit, David Healy’s side could essentially claim the title this weekend if they win and the second-placed Glens are beaten by Carrick Rangers – that scenario would put them 21 points ahead with Declan Devine’s men having seven matches left to play.

“This is the toughest fixture of the lot,” added McLaughlin. “Linfield are the best team in the league and are about to be crowned champions.

"It will be a really good test for us. We are going there to get a result.