'We were a disgrace': Inside Glenavon's 'horrendous' Irish League relegation - and why current squad can avoid same fate

Former Glenavon captain Pete Batey can still vividly recall the emotions of what he can only describe as a “disaster season” when the Lurgan Blues suffered Premiership relegation – the disappointment, embarrassment and failure – but insists it’s not too late for the current squad to avoid a similar fate.

The 2003/04 season was uncharted territory for serial winner Batey, who had previously picked up three Irish Cup crowns during a trophy-laden spell at Glentoran, including captaining the East Belfast outfit in their 2001 final triumph over rivals Linfield.

Having flirted with the prospect of relegation the previous season, the Co Armagh club’s 93-year stay in Northern Ireland’s top-flight came to a shattering end, winning only four of 30 league matches to finish bottom on 16 points – 10 adrift of Cliftonville.

That campaign had all the hallmarks of a nightmare one with managerial changes, long winless runs, a leaky defence and an inability to find the net, scoring only 24 goals.

Glenavon's Pete Batey in action during the 2003/04 season. (Photo by Pacemaker)

While there’s many factors that can be pointed to when trying to explain just why things went so horribly wrong, Batey insists responsibility has to ultimately lie with the players.

"I was the captain who took them down, which was absolutely horrendous,” he recalled. “We were very lucky that there was no social media...we got booed that year and rightly so because we were rubbish that season, a disgrace.

"Losing becomes a habit...we were up for every game and honestly believed. As long as it was 0-0 you felt you'd a fighting chance, but it just took conceding that one goal and it fell in round you, it's awful.

"It comes across as you're not trying...you can look at a player with confidence who has the same ability as one without confidence, one is a world-beater and the other has the weight of the world on their shoulders.

"It's a horrible, horrible feeling when you look at your team-mates and everyone is feeling it. You're looking round thinking 'who is going to pull us out of this mess?'. It's so tough.”

Glenavon picked up a first win at the eighth attempt that season, ending a torrid run by beating Ards 4-2, but that didn’t act as any sort of platform, going another 12 without finding the next victory.

Batey went on to hold various roles at Glenavon, serving as assistant manager to Jimmy Brown and helped bring through the likes of Rhys Marshall, James Singleton and Mark Sykes during his time with the reserves, but there’s still a sense of disappointment he couldn’t deliver for them as a player.

"When you go onto the pitch it's down to you to justify the fact you're taking a wage out of the club, no matter how big or small that is,” he added. “We weren't good enough...it was like a house of straw, it didn't take much for us to get blown down.

"It wasn’t a nice feeling...I don't know anybody who likes to be called names, sworn at or to be booed.

"Through everything I achieved at Glentoran, my heart lies with Glenavon. I was treated with nothing but respect...I was assistant manager, in charge of the reserves and 19s, captained the club, it's a privilege to be at the club.

"Glenavon have done so much for me, and I look back and think 'I didn't do anything for them as a player'."

The aftermath of results follows you home, constantly soul-searching and trying to find answers in order to turn the situation around, not just for your own sake, but for everyone associated with the club.

Post-match pints in the clubhouse became almost excruciatingly embarrassing for Batey, coming through the door after yet another defeat with a sense of shame at letting your faithful supporters down once again.

"After the match on a Saturday was horrendous,” said Batey. “You go in for something to eat in the club...you're meant to be a footballer, are taking a wage from the club and you've been beaten again.

"You build up relationships with fans, see familiar faces around the ground, and it's a bit embarrassing. They're very kind and encouraging, but you feel like you're letting the club and the local community down.

"We'd a great bunch of lads, we had players like Gerry McMahon in our team - he's one of the best players to play in the Irish League, he was a genius.

"For whatever reason it didn't click for us on a Saturday. It was a disaster season.

"You try and keep it upbeat...you're trying to get yourself up for the weekend, but within 15 minutes you're two down. It feels like you're running in sand and your opponent is Ben Johnson, it's like a lead weight round your neck."

Fast forward 21 years later, Glenavon have endured the worst start to a Premiership campaign of any top-flight team since 1964/65, losing each of their opening 11 matches.

Former Northern Ireland international Michael O’Connor has been appointed as the club’s new manager following Paddy McLaughlin’s exit and will take charge of his first league match against Carrick Rangers today with his side sitting 10 points adrift at the bottom.

Having gone through the shattering experience of relegation, Batey feels a positive reaction to O’Connor’s arrival can spark a run of results and insists there has to belief.

"Don't feel sorry for yourself, go into your shell and hope somebody else does it for you,” he added. “It's easy to say that as a former player or fan, it's a tough environment, but hopefully they get out the other side.