Jamie Reid insisted Northern Ireland will take on Germany in Cologne with “belief” on Sunday after they began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win in Luxembourg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reid’s first competitive international goal got things started for Michael O’Neill’s men after seven minutes, and although Aiman Dardari levelled, second-half goals from Shea Charles and Justin Devenny – either side of Seid Korac’s red card – secured the win.

It was far from perfect, with O’Neill’s frustration evident for much of a first half in which Northern Ireland surrendered their early initiative, but they got the result they needed ahead of facing a Germany side reeling from an opening 2-0 defeat to Slovakia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven’t done anything (yet), it’s just a good start,” Reid said. “(But) we can build on that, and we can go there with belief, especially from the second half, in how we can play…

Northern Ireland scorers against Luxembourg, from left, Justin Devenny, Shea Charles and Jamie Reid. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

“They’re going to be under criticism, they’re going to be trying to prove a point, and they’re at home. We can go there with belief, work hard.”

O’Neill has tried to prepare his still young squad – 10 of his players are 21 or under – for this sort of challenge with recent friendlies away to Spain, Sweden and Denmark, but Sunday remains a tall order.

“I’ve had some good games for Northern Ireland, playing Scotland, Spain…this is just another tough test,” Reid added. “It’s one we’ll look forward to, but also one we can go into with belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won’t be starstruck or anything like that. We’ve got a job to do and we’re all going to be working towards that.”

Charles struck less than 30 seconds into the second half, and from then on Northern Ireland always looked the more likely winners.

“I’m obviously buzzing to get my first goal and for it to mean so much,” Charles said. “To make such a good start in the group is incredible.”

Even as the opening group fixture, the Luxembourg game had almost been given a “must-win” tag going into the Germany game, as Northern Ireland knew a poor start to the campaign might already be terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for a team who started the night without a competitive away win since beating San Marino in March 2023, that was easier said than done.

“I think the start of any group, it’s good to get a win and three points on the board,” Charles said.

“We’ve done that and we’ve scored three goals away from home as well. It’s really impressive. Winning away from home is something that we always want to work on.”

Victory was sealed by Devenny’s first international goal, moments after Korac’s red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another landmark moment for the 21-year-old Crystal Palace player who in the last few months has lifted the FA Cup against Manchester City, scored the winning penalty in the Community Shield against Liverpool and now netted in international football.

“I’m living the dream,” Devenny said. “For me my mindset is what can I accomplish next? For me there will be many more opportunities this season.