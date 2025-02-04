​Declan Caddell celebrated Harry Jewitt-White’s added-time winner as that “wee bit of luck” he hopes can help both club and player push on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Crusaders had to wait until injury-time to see off second-tier Limavady United at Seaview, with Caddell aware of the drop in performance levels but happy to accept the outcome and reward of a quarter-final spot.

"I think he's tried to head the ball and coming back down it's took a nice touch off his foot...something he didn't expect,” said Caddell on the official club social media platforms of Jewitt-White’s late finish. "But it's set lovely for him and he's rifled it into the corner...great strike, great finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm pleased for Harry because he's working so hard over the past months.

Crusaders celebrate last-gasp success over Limavady United in the Clearer Water Irish Cup sixth round. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"It's been a little bit start-stop for him in terms of niggly injuries but he's found his feet and keeps getting better every week.

"Probably today wasn't his best game...he'll be the first one to hold his hands up.

"But he's won the game for us and that shows big character.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caddell was clear his Crues “were nowhere near our best” but highlighted the midweek league meeting with leaders Linfield as a factor.

“Probably a result of Tuesday night's game and the energy and effort the boys put into it,” he said. "But it's looked a wee bit off it all over the pitch.

"The first half didn't work...five yards off it all over.

"We had to make a couple changes to get something out of the game.

"Ultimately, we didn't play well but we'd enough chances to win the game and, thankfully, one came in the 92nd-minute."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caddell had praise for the challenge posed by a Limavady side who set up the Seaview trip by beating top-flight Larne in the previous round.

"Every single one of their players worked really hard and made it really difficult for us,” said Caddell. "You could even see with the fans that came down for Limavady...today was their cup final, it was huge.

"And they played it like a cup final, they left everything on the pitch.

"Listen, there's no easy games, the Irish Cup never is.

"You've to be at your very, very best or be fortunate enough to get that wee bit of luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Did I feel we were under any kind of pressure during that game? Probably not.

"I think 'Tuffers' (Jonny Tuffey) had one save to make the first half.

"We probably just didn't look good in terms of keeping the ball, possession of the ball and going forward.

"We just weren't at our best.

"But we created enough opportunities, probably, to win a couple of games, their goalkeeper's made three wonder saves to keep them in it.

"Thankfully the 92nd minute that hard work paid off."

Now Caddell will switch focus back to the league programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Irish Cup's probably the last thing on my mind at the minute...it's parked for the next month,” he said. "We move on to start trying to accumulate more points in the league.