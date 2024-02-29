Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Devlin, who captained his country in an impressive victory at the Blanchflower Stadium, has already secured a move to full-time football with Larne ahead of next season, but remains fully focused on helping Institute secure Premiership promotion before heading to Inver Park and starred as Kevin Deery’s side beat Newington 2-0.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Powell scored in Warrenpoint Town’s 2-0 triumph over Lisburn Distillery at Milltown which ended their seven-game winless Premier Intermediate League run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devlin played 90 minutes as Simon Nicks’ youngsters made a winning start thanks to goals from Michael Harkin, Jack Hastings and James Douglas with their targets now set on winning the competition for a first time since 2013.

Oisin Devlin (left, PIC: Pacemaker Press) and Rory Powell (far right, PIC: Warrenpoint Town) both produced man of the match performances for their clubs on Saturday after playing for Northern Ireland U18 Schoolboys on Friday evening

He has earned rave reviews for his performances with Institute this season – form which has been recognised by the reigning Premiership champions – and ‘Stute captain Mikhail Kennedy says Devlin is amongst the best youngsters he’s ever played alongside.

"He's right up there,” he said. “My youth team at Charlton had the likes of Joe Aribo, Joe Gomez, Ademola Lookman and players like that and those boys were unbelievable in their own right.

"Oisin is up there from where he has come from playing part-time football whereas the boys I played with were all full-time from no age. Seeing him these past couple of months training with Larne he has came on leaps and bounds technically and his tactical sense as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's credit to Larne for what they've done with him in eight weeks...what's he going to be like in the coming years? He's going to go on to have a top career."

Warrenpoint starlet Powell came on as a second-half substitute in Belfast before continuing his fine form for John Gill’s side as they look to keep their own promotion hopes alive.

"He's doing really, really well and he's only 17,” said assistant manager Gary Boyle. “He's a young local player which is probably what the club wants to promote and what the people coming to watch want to see.

"He has probably played a lot more than maybe even he would have anticipated, but with the circumstances he's playing a pivotal role to what we're trying to do...he's rightfully getting the plaudits for his performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's great to see him involved with the Northern Ireland Schoolboys. It's super recognition for him and when any player gets selected to represent their country it's probably the biggest honour that you can get playing football. It's deserved...he's a good kid and he knows the hard work needs to continue."

Devlin will likely play a key role once again this weekend for Institute as they target an Irish Cup quarter-final upset against Premiership title-chasing Linfield at the Brandywell – another occasion which Kennedy is confident the youngster will take in his stride.

"He's a freak of nature to be honest,” he added. "He takes everything in his stride and he has already came on leaps and bounds because he's training with Larne, but he's going to get even better with full-time football.

"He has done it perfectly with the experience of getting nearly 50 or maybe even more senior games at that age. His career has gone perfectly, but he has his feet on the ground. He loves playing football and he's a pleasure to be around."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell’s progression and opportunities at Warrenpoint acts as an example for the club’s other young stars and Boyle believes more senior minutes will only further aid his development.