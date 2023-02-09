The East Belfast outfit knocked their Danske Bank Premiership opponents out of the Irish Cup last weekend – the second top-flight side they’ve defeated this season after also beating Newry City – to set up a quarter-final at home to Larne.

They have a run of four Championship games before that though, starting with a trip to Ards.

Welders sit eighth in the league table but have won six of their last seven matches in the competition – the only blip a defeat to Warrenpoint Town – while also netting 25 goals in their last 10 outings.

H&W Welders Irish Cup match-winner Oisin Barr

Ards are winless in their last five but with the likes of Adam Salley (14 goals) and Eamon Scannell (11 goals) in their ranks, Kee is expecting a tough test.

"It's a different team, different attitude and different emotion around the performances,” Kee told Welders TV about his sides turnaround in form.

"Our aim is to compete with as many teams in the Championship and finish our season as strong as we can.

"Ards will be a tough game. They are a good side with a good manager, so we have to not get complacent. We'll enjoy tonight and then get back to work."

Saturday’s victory was a “real team effort” with Oisin Barr scoring the winner while their defence stayed resolute against Gary Hamilton’s men.

Defender Kyle Owens has been in superb form, winning the club’s Player of the Month for January, and Kee will be looking for more of the same when they visit Clandeboye Park.

"Owensy has been player of the month this past month,” he added. “He's been outstanding and his last performance in the cup against Newry was magnificent.

"He scored the winner and got a last minute tackle in on young (John) McGovern which swayed it.