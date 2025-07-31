'We're still open for business': Jim Magilton targets further Cliftonville arrivals and backs latest recruit to 'excite our fans'

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton has revealed the Reds are “still open for business” as they look to further strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premiership season – and believes latest recruit Rhyss Campbell will excite the club’s supporters.

Former Dungannon Swifts attacker Campbell joined Cliftonville from Coleraine last week having netted nine league goals in his sole season at The Showgrounds – only Matthew Shevlin (20) scored more for the Bannsiders.

With the likes of Joel Cooper and Lewis McGregor amongst Coleraine’s high-profile summer signings, Campbell moved onto Solitude and has wasted little time in proving his quality, scoring twice in his first pre-season outing against Newington on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has joined goalkeeper PJ Morrison, Conor Falls and Conor Barr as a new Reds recruit, and Magilton hopes there will be further arrivals before their Premiership opener against newcomers Bangor on August 10.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Rhyss was our newest addition and he brings real quality...he's someone we looked at previously and now we've got him,” he said. “We're still open for business and we'll see how we go.

"Rhyss will (fit in perfectly) and we really like his qualities. We've always been big admirers of his ability. We've had a couple of training sessions with him and he's going to be a player who will excite our fans hopefully."

While Magilton has brought four players to the club and tied down several key stars to extended contracts, the reigning BetMcLean Cup kings have lost the likes of Shea Kearney, Sean Stewart and Axel Piesold.

Cliftonville endured a rollercoaster finish to last season, losing out on penalties in the Irish Cup final to Dungannon Swifts before bouncing back in fine fashion by securing European football with a play-off triumph over Coleraine.

With the timing of that conclusion alongside a short period to prepare for Europe, Magilton admits recruitment was a tough task, but he remains on the hunt for players to improve his panel.

"Recruitment is always difficult at that time of year because clubs in England are away on their holidays, Scotland are away on holidays, so it was important we got a core group of players together and then planned for pre-season,” he added. “For our squad, it was all about injury prevention and making sure we had everybody ready for Europe.