West Ham United's former Cliftonville star reportedly target for League of Ireland champions

Former Cliftonville star Sean Moore is reportedly a transfer target for reigning League of Ireland champions Shelbourne.

Moore secured a move to Premier League outfit West Ham United after impressing for the Reds, scoring five goals in 34 Premiership appearances throughout the 2022/23 campaign and was named NIFWA Young Player of the Year.

The 19-year-old has since went on to shine for the Hammers’ U21 side in Premier League Two, netting five times and providing two assists in 21 outings last term as they reached the play-off quarter-finals before losing out to Manchester United.

Moore is one of the most exciting prospects to emerge from the Irish League in recent times and is joined at West Ham by the likes of Callum Marshall, who came through the ranks at Linfield, and former Coleraine midfielder Patrick Kelly.

Sean Moore joined West Ham United from Cliftonville in 2023. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

The42.ie have reported that Moore has attracted interest from Shelbourne, who won the Premier Division title under Damien Duff last term and knocked Linfield out of Champions League qualifying earlier this month.

The Dubliners are said to have submitted a permanent bid for Moore after their initial loan offer was rejected by West Ham.

Moore had many admirers after a string of impressive performances at Solitude but it was West Ham who won the race with Sporting Director – and club legend – Mark Noble personally running his eye over the winger.

He signed a three-year professional contract with the London Stadium outfit which runs until June 2026.

“The owner at Cliftonville told me West Ham were interested in signing me," Moore told the club’s website last year. "I didn’t know at the time, but Mark Noble had come to watch a few of my games! That was pretty surreal.

“Signing for West Ham last summer was a massive moment for me and my family. They’ve invested so much time and effort into me. To sign for such a big club, it is, without a doubt, the best moment of my career."

Moore also hailed the role played by current Cliftonville captain Rory Hale in his development.

Hale, who runs his own coaching business, has also worked closely with the likes of Chris Atherton in recent times, helping the Glenavon teenage sensation earn a move to Premier League giants Chelsea.

When asked for his biggest influences, Moore said: "Back in Cliftonville, my teammate Rory Hale, who had played in the Aston Villa academy and also does coaching as well, played a big part in my development.”