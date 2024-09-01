Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stephen McDonnell predicts a number of Glenavon’s youngsters have “a really bright future”, including teenager Chris Atherton who made his maiden Premiership start in Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Ballymena United.

Northern Ireland youth international Atherton made headlines in September 2022 when he came off the bench aged 13 years and 329 days in the Lurgan Blues’ 6-0 BetMcLean Cup triumph over Dollingstown, becoming the youngest-ever player to make a senior appearance in the United Kingdom.

Now still only 15, Atherton, who has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea, registered another landmark by starting at the Showgrounds and won the free-kick which Keith Ward slotted home, but Ben Kennedy’s hat-trick ensured Ballymena sealed all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Harry Lynch (18) also started before being forced off after only 13 minutes while 19-year-old David Toure was in from the beginning with Rhys Marshall absent alongside the likes of Peter Campbell, Mark Haughey and Niall Quinn.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

Summer signing Paul McGovern (16) came off the bench having confirmed his move from Newry City earlier in the week, playing the last 15 minutes, and while delighted to see so much young talent flourishing at Mourneview Park, McDonnell admits it was a “disappointing night at the office” for his side.

"We've came into the game stretched with seven experienced players in the stands, but we can't use that as an excuse - we knew that coming into the game and were fully confident in the team selected,” he told the club’s media channel. “We didn't do enough.

"There were bright moments from Chris - he was brilliant in his duels against a really experienced player in Danny Lafferty and won the free-kick for us to get back in the game. What a future he has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Harry is 18, DT is 19 and Paul McGovern is 16 coming off the bench. There's a really bright future for those players but it's a disappointing night at the office."

McDonnell’s men now take a temporary break from Premiership action to get their Mid-Ulster Cup campaign underway against Intermediate A table-toppers Seagoe on Tuesday evening before hosting Loughgall next weekend.