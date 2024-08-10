Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Declan Caddell kicked off life as Crusaders manager with a 1-0 victory over Glentoran on Friday night in the Sports Direct Premiership following Kieran Offord’s goal.

Here’s what the Crusaders boss had to say on the game:

KEY TO THE WIN...

"It was based on a hard-working performance...I think a nervy first game of the season for both teams.

Declan Caddell applauds the fans following victory over Glentoran to mark a first win as Crusaders boss in the Sports Direct Premiership season's opening game. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

"Both probably in a similar situation, both in a bit of transition with new players that will take a while to bed in.

"You probably seen that tonight...but in terms of the result, the boys gave everything, from 1 to 11 even the boys who came on gave a shift.

"As the game went on they stood firm to dig in that wee bit more.

"Thinking back we probably had the better two or three chances, Jonny Tuffey I think had one save to make and that's testament to the boys at the back.

"Robbie Weir filtered in there with that experience, Daniel Larmour and Lewis Barr were amazing tonight.

"Lewis has come a long way in a year...he gave an exhibition how to play centre-half tonight.

"I'm pleased with all the boys, the changing room's in a good mood but it's only gameday one.

"There's a long way to go, we just reset and we go again.

THE GOAL...

"A wee bit of luck with the goal? Yes.

"But the goal came from hard work.

"Harry Franklin making a 30-yard run towards goal to actually break up and make the tackle.

"Kieran's had a wee bit of luck, it's come back off...but then that work-rate to react to that second ball.

"To go in there and score the goal is the good thing.

"I thought Harry and Kieran worked exceptionally well together.

PROGRESS...

"We know it's going to be a long season, I'm not silly...I've been in the game a long time.

"There's four, five new players that played tonight and it will take a while for them to bed in.

"Harry up top only flew in on Thursday, he's had one session with his team-mates.

"There's much more to come from them and now it's about building on that performance.

"That was a typical Crusaders performance, that's in our DNA...everybody's behind each other and everyone works for each other.

"It's a lot easier playing than it is watching, believe me.

"But we did our prep work and prepared them as best we can.

"I'm gifted with the squad I actually have and in terms of the players Stephen (Baxter, ex-manager) left for me.

"You talk about experience,,,Robbie, Jarlath O'Rourke, Philip Lowry, Jordan Forstyhe in there talking the younger boys through it.

"That's probably the way we're going to move forward.

GOALS FOR THE SEASON...

"Targets are to remain competitive and finish as high up the table as we can.

"And that's it, for me it's all about performance.

"If you get that performance results will come and the league table will tell its tale.”

THE FANS...

"I'm delighted (with) my first game in charge and the number of fans out to support me and my team.

"They're so important to everything we do, they're the lifeblood of the football club.