Cliftonville continued their unbeaten start to this season’s Premiership campaign as Joe Gormley and Shea Gordon scored in Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Glenavon at Mourneview Park. Here’s what manager Jim Magilton said after the match:

On the victory and dealing with Glenavon’s pressure at the end

"That’s two games on the trot where we’ve allowed the opposition into the game when we should have been out of sight in terms of chances created. We just had a little panic...I know it’s game two but our standard of performance has to be better.

"That’s the whole ethos of what we’re about and I want and demand better. The players should demand it of themselves and they will. I know we’re in game two, but I don’t care...we have to be better with the ball and in terms of ‘all hands to the pump’ scenarios at the end of games.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker

"I thought the fans were superb today and got us through it, but we put ourselves under needless pressure.”

On the two goals

"Shea has done well...the Shea Gordon I remember runs from midfield and gets goals – that’s the demands we’re going to put on him.

"Joe is one of the most instinctive finishers I’ve ever been around. His awareness of where the goal is and his technique and quality is as good as I’ve been around. He’s a wonderful finisher and we needed that.

"I thought we’d go on, but we didn’t. I'm nitpicking because it’s the minute details...when we scored the first we gave it away immediately, after we scored the second we gave away possession needlessly. That just encourages the opposition. We gave away the ball needlessly for their goal. That’s something we have to snap out.”

On if Cliftonville will have to adapt after losing strikers this summer

"Joe’s movement is so good that it’s very difficult to stop. That’s instinctive and his movement, no matter where we are on the pitch, is always positive and he always gives midfield players that opportunity to hit a forward pass and that’s very important.

"Ryan Curran gets another 90 minutes under his belt which is massive and he’s finding his feet again. We got (Destiny) Ojo minutes, Ryan Corrigan minutes. It’s a long season and we’ll need everybody pulling in the right direction.

"I’m very hard on them...they’re sitting in there thinking ‘didn’t we win the game?’ – yeah we did and I’m delighted because this is a difficult place to come, but my expectations are high and the standard needs to get better.”

On if the search for signings continues

"We’ll be working right up until the window closes. We want to get more bodies in that will improve the squad.

"I thought Axel (Piesold) played really well when he came on. It’s not an easy place to come but he showed composure and is a really talented footballer and we’re going to put more demands on him.”

On Shea Gordon

"He has goals in him and has that energy from midfield – we just have to give him the confidence to go and do that. With the players that we have in the team he has the licence and the structure means he has freedom.

"He reacted brilliantly off a fantastic Ronan Doherty cross and it was a brilliant finish and a great goal. We are expecting more.”

On Ronan Doherty

"He’s an outstanding player and he has a huge influence on our team. Since I’ve been at the club he has been fantastic. He’s a fantastic player.”

On adaptability of squad

"We’ve an adaptability within the group. Conor Pepper was excellent in centre-midfield and goes into wing-back when Shea (Kearney) comes off. We’d the option to bring Kris Lowe on but he has only trained this week so getting minutes into Kris, who is another great player, is important.”

On injury updates to Shea Kearney, Rory Hale and Rory Donnelly

