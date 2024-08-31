"I think we’ve done really well with the players we’ve brought in, but their reality is they have to really step up.”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville suffered their first Premiership defeat of the season on Saturday after a 1-0 loss to Glentoran at The Oval. Here’s what manager Jim Magilton had to say after the match:

On the match

"Extremely frustrating. It was a chance to go joint-top and we didn’t take the opportunity.

"It was a fantastic goal early on and we’d plenty of time to get back in the game. I thought we were below our standards in the first-half and didn’t play with any real zip or energy.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

"We made changes to try and give us more impetus. It gave us a wee lift and we had a few opportunities, but we were our own worst enemy today and give the ball away cheaply so many times and handed opportunities to Glentoran – on another day they take them and the game is over.

"We were still in with a shout right up until the death but we didn’t do enough.”

On not reaching the levels of the season so far

"No, we didn’t. We talk about our standard of performance, individual performances and how they elevate the team performance, but we didn’t (reach the desired levels).

"We got a lift – not enough – but a lift after the changes, but we didn’t do enough with their keeper, make him make enough saves, our quality in the final third and our crosses were really poor.

"Once or twice when we did hit good areas it gives our attackers a chance to score and Glentoran defended really well at times too. Overall really disappointing.”

On losing quality this summer and if it’ll take time for new players to gel

"It’ll take players time to gel in but I’m not interested in talking about what’s gone – I’m only interested in what’s happening now and my only interest is to try and make these lads better.

"They have to understand the levels required to one play in the team, and two to win football matches.”

On how difficult the summer transfer window was

"It always is difficult and large turnover of players in the league doesn’t help. It’s difficult because you’re trying to bring in players that will add quality to the group and that’s always difficult.

"You’re reliant on seeing them, knowing them and getting as much information about them. Then you get them in and try to integrate them into the group.

"I think we’ve done really well with the players we’ve brought in, but their reality is they have to really step up.”

On signing of Micheal Glynn

"I’ve known Micheal a lifetime and I know he’s a really good player. He’s won two league titles and will give us the quality that we need.”

On if Cliftonville will ring the changes for Tuesday’s County Antrim Shield fixture