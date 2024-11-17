Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matthew Shevlin’s away-day brace along with goals from Jamie McGonigle and Rhyss Campbell capped a slick success by 4-0 over Loughgall for Coleraine.

Here’s the verdict from Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"Really pleasing...it was the perfect away performance.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. (Photograph by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"A clean sheet, four goals, lots of positives and lots of intent from the first whistle.

"It's a difficult place to come but, thankfully, we came and made it quite comfortable in the end I think.

"If you watch our training during the week a lot of that came out today, which is pleasing from a coaching point of view with regards to how we can hurt Loughgall.

AWAY RECORD...

"Before coming into this game we've the best home record in the league so we definitely need to pick up more points away from home.

"We're improving, we look as if we're a team that's getting better as the league progresses.

"There's still improvement from today, areas we can still do better - but we look at the positives and I think there were quite a lot.

"It's a hard league and it's hard to come away from home and get points...there's no easy game and today wasn't easy.

"The scoreline might make it looks easy but no matter who you play away from home it's really tough.

"I could go into different reasons as to why we maybe didn't win games away from home but it's a marker today.

"Hopefully we can now build on this performance when we go away from home.

ATTACKING STRENGTHS...

"I think if we can get our attacking players in the top end of the pitch in certain areas we'll hurt teams this season.

"Rhyss Campbell's cross for Shevy's goal (Matthew Shevlin) in the opening stages and that set the tone.

"We looked a threat all evening I think and although (Jamie) Glackin didn't score he's so important for us in terms of his creativity and what he brings.

"He's clever and we had the forward movements in front of him.

"And there was a lot of work in behind him which people maybe didn't see as much from (Dylan) Boyle and (Ciaron) Harkin.

"Collectively we'd a good day all over.

SQUAD POTENTIAL... "We've got players who have never been to Loughgall before...

"They're getting used to the league, it's about us growing as a group and trying to get better.

"Those questions are there and it's up to us a group to answer those...today we'd a good bit towards answering some of that I think.

"There's no doubt Loughgall have picked up, we watched the 3-0 home win against Glenavon and they were very good.

"We knew it was going to be difficult but we're trying to focus more on ourselves with regards to getting into certain areas, patterns of play and then the transition when it's turned over.

"There were still certain areas we were slack at times and know we need to go and improve.