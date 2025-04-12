Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughgall suffered a 3-1 defeat to Portadown on Saturday that confirmed the club’s Premiership relegation – but newly-appointed manager Darren Murphy is already planning for the future.

Here’s the post-match view of Darren Murphy:

FIRST GAME AGAINST NIALL CURRIE AS RIVAL MANAGERS?...

No – Niall (Murphy’s Best Man at his wedding) was manager of Ards when I was Dungannon Swifts manager...I've a lovely picture of it in the house.

Loughgall manager Darren Murphy at Shamrock Park following defeat by Portadown. (Photo by National World)

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"It's very hard coming to a game knowing your fate's already sealed and it's very hard for players to find motivation in that environment, knowing no matter what you do out there will have no impact come the end of the season.

"In the first half we looked a team like that, to be fair.

"Portadown did create the better chances and started better but there was very little in the first half.

SECOND-HALF IMPROVEMENT...

"At the end of the first half we started to find our way a wee bit so at half-time I said they've got to believe in me.

"I want them to play and in the second half they did try to play on a very difficult pitch and we did create some good chances.

"Benji Magee's a great chance, Tiarnan Kelly's a great chance...Aaron McCarey makes two unbelievable saves and you can understand why he's up for 'Goalkeeper of the Year' (at the Irish League awards).

"I thought, overall, in the second half we were very, very good but it's probably been the Achilles heel of Loughgall this season...not taking chances when on top and giving away really poor goals.

"Again today two out of the three (conceded) were really poor goals.

RELEGATION CONFIRMED...

"You dust yourself down and now it's about reassessing, seeing where you are, where we want to be and what we need to do.

"For me, you've two home games left.

"Loughgall is a football club built on small numbers...that's supporters, committee members, volunteers - but people who are loyal and work extremely hard and have done for numerous years.

"All I've asked the players is that our last two games are at Lakeview Park, if they give me the three Es in effort, energy and enthusiasm over these next two weeks then I'll be happy.

"What you want to give those people at Loughgall is a wee bit of hope for next season (in the Championship).

"Between now and then there will be the conversations of who stays and who goes.

"I've a fair idea of the type of squad I'd like to have around me.

FUTURE PLANNING...

"I'd like to pay Dean (Smith, previous manager) and the committee credit for the fact talented players who might have the ability to take you out of the Championship are under contract.

"Dean had the foresight to see it might be a difficult season and, along with the committee, has extended contracts for certain players.

"Outside of four players and the three guys from down South (Republic of Ireland), everybody's in contract.

"They deserve credit and in this scenario, for a new manager walking in, it has protected the football club.

"That's hugely important because the last thing we need on top of relegation is our best players to leave for free.

"I'm hopeful the majority of the squad will want to stay and stay together but those are the conversations.

"I'm very honest and open with them in that you're either all in or all out.

"If certain players feel their football lies elsewhere then they'll only leave the football club if it's right for the football club.

"I don't want people who don't want to be here and force anyone to stay but the committee are very confident they'll stand over any contracts signed.

"There's been a few letters in already (from other clubs asking about players).”

MURPHY’S APPROACH...

"Not every coach or manager will do things the same way and it's maybe taking some players longer to trust me in terms of how I want them to play.

"I want them to be brave to take the ball...something some maybe fear if they then give it away.

"I'm never going to criticise any of my players if they take someone on in the final third.

"I've come up in an Irish League era with McBride, McCoy and Ferguson (Glenavon's Stephen McBride, Ray McCoy and Glenn Ferguson), an era of Joey Cunningham (Portadown winger)...I've played with people who want to get you up off your seat.

"I want people to go get the ball and be direct...I say to them 'run forward, look forward, play forward, think forward'.

"There's a nervousness in some players but it'll take time and some have responded to it.

"Our front three (Benji Magee, Ryan Waide and Kirk McLaughlin) were magnificent at times today...playing with that licence to go and play.