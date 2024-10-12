"Last year whatever we hit went in and whatever we do this season seems to have the opposite effect.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Loughgall, the Premiership’s bottom-of-the-table side, lost out to derby rivals Portadown by 1-0 off a Steven McCullough free-kick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the verdict of Loughgall boss Dean Smith:

PERFORMANCE...

"I thought we were brilliant...every bit as good, if not better, than Portadown.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"I just said to the boys 'when you're down you don't get any luck' and today's been another one of those days where we've gotten no rub of the green whatsoever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, in terms of performance, work-rate and endeavour, heart and attitude, I thought we were super.

"We got into our groove the last 15-20 minutes of the first half and especially the last half-hour of the second I thought we looked like ourselves again.

"Like the old Loughgall.

"For whatever reason, those small decisions seem to go against us.

"But it's a lot easier to take when you know you're getting every last drop out of your players and they've been as good as what they were today.

"I told the players I'm so proud of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last week (4-1 loss v Ballymena United) was a poor performance for all sorts of different reasons.

"But today they looked more like themselves and were probably unlucky not to get something from it.

PORTADOWN GOAL AND LOUGHGALL CHANCES...

"I'm not convinced it's a free-kick to start with but it's a super hit (by Steven McCullough) and sometimes you've got to take your medicine, there's not a lot you can do from that.

"From open play I thought we matched them or better.

"Our chance for Jay Boyd at the back post he should, one, get on target and, two, a better connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal that wasn't at the end...in the back of my mind I thought it could've been ruled out.

FUTURE...

"I don't think, after tonight's performance, there's too much wrong.

"I don't think we are massively miles off what we were last year...bar that wee bit of luck.

"Last year whatever we hit went in and whatever we do this season seems to have the opposite effect.

"We just keep going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's 20-odd games left and over 60 points to play for...we know it's going to be tough but we just keep going.

"Linfield (home on Friday) is a game you want to be involved in, it's why we want to be in this league, we fought so hard to get here.

"Four or five years ago Linfield was never even talked about coming to Lakeview Park in a league game so we've got to remember where we've come from and where we want to go.