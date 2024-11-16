Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughgall suffered a 4-0 home defeat to Coleraine as Matthew Shevlin grabbed two on top of efforts by Rhyss Campbell and Jamie McGonigle.

Here’s the verdict from Loughgall manager Dean Smith:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"The better team won.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Today is one of those days when you just have to suck up your medicine and say you were beat by the better team on the day.

"For us, it's drawing a line under it, we probably have to refocus ourselves and get back to where we were the last four or five weeks.

"It's a wee dose of reality for us...we know we can't afford to carry too many passengers in any game and today we carried too many.

"Also, it's about how you get beat, to be honest, I thought Coleraine were the better team from minute one to minute 90."

FRUSTRATIONS IN ATTACK AND DEFENCE...

"It (Coleraine's first goal) is a carbon-copy of last week against Crusaders.

"And we need to start learning from it.

"We had three really good opportunities throughout the game but I don't think their goalkeeper is coming off any dirtier than when he walked on.

"So that probably sums our day up.

"At the other end, we were defensively poor as a group as well, so when you've got those two together it doesn't make for a good end."

TACTICAL GAMEPLAN...

"We wanted to try and keep two up front and keep their back four occupied and try to be more offensive in terms of can we put a high squeeze on them?

"But we didn't put a glove on them and they were better than us on the day, so we just move forward.

"It's a really poor performance, we are not going to dress it up.

"The goals we gave away, that was probably us back to what we were at the start of the season...poor goals, individual errors costing us, making wrong decisions.

"It's very frustrating when you've just come from the last four, five or six performances...what I'd call proper Loughgall performances.