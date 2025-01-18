WHAT THE MANAGER SAID: Declan Caddell's on Crusaders' victory at the Coleraine Showgrounds
Here’s what he had to say after goals from Jacob Blaney and Harry Jewitt-White sealed a 2-0 victory.
THOUGHTS ON THE WIN?
"It always is a tough place to come.
"Coleraine are a really, really good side but a result like that was coming over the last few weeks.
"The boys have been putting it in and it would have been easy for the players after the disappointment of Tuesday night to feel sorry for themselves and fold.
"They didn't and they gave everything. We had a mirror of that on Tuesday night and they delivered that over 90 minutes today.
"That's the standard set.
RESPONSE FROM TUESDAY NIGHT:
"It's a new changing room but you've some experienced heads in there like Philip Lowry, Jordan Forsythe and Jonny Tuffey, and then a number of younger players who are playing their first year of Irish League football.
"They are slowly but surely learning that and the demands the players put on themselves.
"I think the second half and extra-time on Tuesday was the standard and we spoke about that after the game, that was the level they needed to get to.
"They stepped up and delivered that again today.
TUFFEY'S PERFORMANCE:
"Jonny massively kept us in the game today.
"He made a great save from a 1v1 in the first half and then in the second half he was coming to collect crosses and he had that bit of everything today, which we needed.
"We needed our big characters to step up and he was one who definitely did.
"The other boys might get the headlines in terms of the goals but he stood out for me.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.