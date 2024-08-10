Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran kicked off the Sports Direct Premiership campaign on Friday night with a 1-0 loss to Crusaders.

Here’s the post-match reaction from Glentoran boss Declan Devine:

ON THE PERFORMANCE...

"Bitterly disappointed, I don't think it was a great spectacle at all.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine during defeat on Friday night to Crusaders in the opening game of the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"We understand that it's a new group of players, we understand that we've lost a lot of players...but there's still a higher expectation for the level of performance.

"When you don't play overly well it's important you don't lose the game and we'd a huge impact on us losing the game in the goal we gave away.

"It's frustrating, it's disappointing and I don't think it's a true reflection of the players we have."

He added: "There's a very young team out there but, at the same time, I expect more from them and we will get better.

"That's the bottom line...we'll come back in on Monday, we'll not dress it up, we'll sit back down and watch the game and we'll go through the things that we didn't do well and, hopefully, make sure it doesn't happen again.

ON ATTACKING THREAT...

"Disappointed we didn't ask enough questions of their goalkeeper considering the amount of attacking players that we had on the pitch.

"We'd two strikers, we'd two wingers and another striker playing in the number 10 position.

"We set up to try and attack and attack with penetration and, to be honest, we didn't do that tonight.

"We'll review that on Monday and see where we are.

ON THE SUPPORTERS...

"I'd thank the fans for they stayed with the team right throughout the 94 minutes.

"They tried to get us back in the game but we just didn't do enough.”

ON TRANSFER PLANS...

"Tonight shows that we're still short...we missed out on Fuad Sule and Marcus Kane's leadership qualities tonight, I think that was evident.

"I never felt we were ever in any danger of losing the game but I think we just needed that bit of calmness from experienced heads to say 'settle down, try to put your foot on the ball' and those two guys definitely give you that.