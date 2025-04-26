Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shay McCartan’s penalty kick and a Steven McCullough free-kick either side of Luke Hawe’s finish helped Portadown wrap up a first season back in the Irish League top flight with success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2-1 win over Ballymena United left Niall Currie’s Ports with the division’s second-best home record behind only champions Linfield.

Portadown took to the field in a special one-off playing kit to mark the club’s centennial season within the Irish League and deal with adidas and Pro:Direct Clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by a 1980s design, it was modelled on a kit worn by Northern Ireland and Manchester United legend George Best during an exhibition game at Shamrock Park.

Portadown players ahead of kick-off in the final game of the Sports Direct Premiership season sporting a special kit to celebrate the club's centennial season in the Irish League. The 1980s-inspired design was worn by Northern Ireland and Manchester United legend George Best during an exhibition game for the club at Shamrock Park. (Photo by Portadown FC)

Portadown’s first season back at senior level after winning the second-tier Championship was described by manager Currie as “outstanding”, with a potential European play-off spot still on the table entering the final fixture but denied only due to Cliftonville’s win at Loughgall.

OVERALL SEASON…

"I'm so proud of the players - I've said many, many times how it's really difficult for newly-promoted clubs.

"And to do this with 90 minutes training each Tuesday and Thursday is a credit to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've created some wonderful memories this season off an honest group with more to it that we maybe get credit for I think.

"We must be in the running with two or three 'Goal of the Season' contenders.

"At the start of the season we talked about the importance of home games.

"This season's been a huge success...we've rebuilt a Championship squad and what they've achieved has been outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only thing holding us back is investment (in facilities), the Board have been brilliant and we've been able to sign really good players.

"But the next progression for us is the same level playing field as the rest of the league, not an hour-and-a-half twice a week.

"It shows you how special this group of players has been and they deserve every bit of praise."

TIME WITH FANS AT FINAL WHISTLE...

"We did that because it's amazing the amount of young boys and girls coming to our games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It reminds me of when I was young going to Ports games as a supporter with my Dad or my friends.

"These kids are the future and it was important to show that appreciation to the fanbase.

"I'm a local lad and big advocate of getting players to buy into how this is a big club.

"We've players who really care about this club and will empty the tank.”

INVESTMENT HOPES...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got the town behind us but we've got to do this year after year and we must improve.

"The biggest part of that will be getting investment in (for facilities).

"And it's not the town's fault...we need help and we're keeping everything crossed we can get that help to rejuvenate everything.

"There's only so many times you can do what we've done this season, we must get the facilities to allow us to become that hybrid version for the extra night option.

"I think that's crucial for the progression of the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FUTURE... "We've gone toe-to-toe with everybody, there's been huge progress with a good nucleus so it won't be the 'Harry Redknapp' situation of bringing in 12, 14 players.

"We're looking at strengthening so the players we bring in have to be better to replace those at the club.

"They have to be top-end and those are conversations to have with the Board.

"We are a part-time club and even if moving down from full-time to part-time it's really difficult as players can still seem to want full-time wages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we've a lot going for us...we're a club with a huge history and an attractive proposition to a lot of players.

"It's up to me to show them the dream.