Glenavon suffered a 2-1 Premiership defeat to Cliftonville on Saturday, despite a much-improved second-half performance which piled the pressure on their opponents after James Doona’s strike. Here’s what Lurgan Blues manager Stephen McDonnell said after the match:

On more purpose and improvement from last weekend before Joe Gormley opener

"It was a mistake...we gift a goal to put them in the lead but I thought we reacted well and got back into it as the first-half went on. Even the second-half I thought we took full control.

"We made a slight tactical change trying to get another attack-minded midfield player onto the pitch rather than a front-two and it worked a treat for us. We deservedly got back into the game and in the last 25 minutes we camped in their half and had multiple crosses – it was the final ball.

Glenavon's Jack Malone stretchered off in the first-half. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker

"We were very, very good so I’m more than happy with the performance. Ultimately we would like points from the games, but I always say if you get the performances right the points will come.”

On maybe not being clinical enough in front of goal

"The two off the top of my head are (James) Doona and (Peter) Campbell got to the line and could square for tap-ins but decided to lift the ball – they are the final moments we need to take care of in finishing off the attack.

"We could have had a few goals. We’ll address it again and move forward, but certainly I’m pleased, more so with the second-half. The first-half was fine, it was probably a bit cagey from both teams cancelling each other out and a mistake has the opposition in the lead, but the second-half I was very impressed with...our intent, intensity, tempo, decision-making, getting behind the backline – that’s more of what we want to see.”

On message after last weekend to get improvement

"Nothing (was different). The beauty of my work is the message doesn’t change and we keep training the same way. Video analysis can highlight certain things and when you show the players what was the issue and improve it, that’s what you got to see today, but there’s more to go again.”

On if mind changes towards the transfer market

"No, you have to work within your means. We’re very happy with what we have and we’ll not be doing much more in the market.”

On Jack Malone

"Nothing yet. Absolutely (it’ll be a blow if he’s out for a while). He’s a key player, a top player and one of the better young midfielders in this league. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes of that – hopefully it’s nothing too major but unfortunately it looks major.

"We haven’t got a clue yet (on the injury). Our physio doesn’t know yet – he’s away to the hospital for further assessment. It didn’t look good. I didn’t see it happening at the time.”

On partnership between Rhys Marshall and Peter Campbell showing early signs of promise

"There was a bit more success. In the first-half we went with a more traditional 4-4-2 with a right-footed player on the right and left-footed player on the left and felt we weren’t getting behind the opposition enough.