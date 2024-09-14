Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville defeated Loughgall by 5-1 as three first-half goals put Jim Magilton’s Reds on the path to victory.

Joe Gormley, Kris Lowe and Jonny Addis found the net before the break, with Taylor Steven scoring two late on off the substitutes’ bench.

Here is the post-match verdict of Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton:

PERFORMANCE...

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We had a really good vibe this week in training, a real competitive edge.

"We had a few new bodies in, which always helps.

"We talked about starting quickly, it was a bit frenetic until we scored.

"Then when we scored I thought we took control of the game.

"Obviously the other two goals helped (for 3-0 by half-time).

"At half-time you discuss the next goal - we were here last year and played so well the first half then conceded goals.

"Loughgall make it very difficult, Dean sets his team up fantastically well and they all know their roles and responsibilities.

"So for us it was just about getting out of the blocks.

TWO-WEEK GAP BETWEEN GAMES...

"Those two weeks (since losing to Glentoran) offered a real opportunity to blood the lads and get them involved in the group.

"That came at the right time for us.

"They (the players) set the standards...we talk about it but the players have to go out and deliver.

"I thought they fell well short of the standards they set (v Glentoran) but today was an opportunity to come to a really difficult place, go out and express ourselves.”

He added: "I think that complacency can set in at any time.

"We talk about it consistently, we talked about it a lot last season...they're just gentle reminders (instructions from the sidelines at 4-1).

"The goal we conceded was a really bad goal, I wasn't happy with the goal and nor were the lads on the park.

"It's something we have to eradicate from our game.

GOALS SCORED...

"Everything we do is game-related, every session is game-related.

"We look at the qualities of the players and their individual strengths come together as a collective in our team.

"That movement was excellent (for 1-0) and once he goes through one v one you always fancy Joe (Gormley).

"Jonny Addis would suggest that was a wonderful pass (for 2-0) and I can't disagree because he does it so often.